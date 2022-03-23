Weather Ireland: Another dry and sunny day with highs of 18C

Met Éireann has forecast another dry and sunny day as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 18C.

Although it will be dry in most areas across the country with long spells of hazy sunshine developing, there will be some well-scattered showers later on today in the northwest.

Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 18C, with it being the wearmest in the midlands, west and northwest.

Tonight will be mainly dry with just isolated showers, but it will become cloudier overnight paving way for a cloudier day tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, will be a cloudier day across Connacht, Ulster and western Munster with some drizzle possible at times,” the forecaster said.

"Dry elsewhere with sunny spells and light southerly breezes. Just the chance of some coastal fog.

"Highest temperatures of 13C to 17C, warmest in the east and a little cooler in cloudier conditions on Atlantic fringes.”

Friday will have another cloudy start, however, it will become sunnier through the day.

It will be mainly dry with the chance of “the odd shower breaking out” and highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

For Saturday, the forecaster said it will be “dry with sunny spells”.

They added: “Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, slightly cooler along northern and eastern coasts. Little change overnight, but turning cold again overnight with a touch of grass frost possible. Some fog may also set in."

Sunday will also be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching 17C, with a “good deal of dry weather also signalled for Monday and Tuesday, however temperatures will fall back to average.”