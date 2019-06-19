Rain will be rampant across the remainder of the working week unfortunately, with light to heavy showers expected across the country.

Rain will be rampant across the remainder of the working week unfortunately, with light to heavy showers expected across the country.

Weather: Heavy showers expected - but temperatures to top 20C in time for weekend festivals

Fortunately, festival goers can rejoice as the weather picks up this weekend, just in time for festivals across the country.

Today, Wednesday, started with sunny spells in the midlands, eastern and southern areas, according to a Met Éireann forecaster.

Showers will become more widespread in the afternoon with a few heavy downpours in places. Highest temperatures ranging from 14C to 18C, with moderate southwest breezes.

As we move into the evening, showers will gradually become confined to western and northern counties overnight with long clear spells developing everywhere else. Minimum temperatures of 6C to 9C with light or moderate southwest winds.

On Thursday expect sunshine and scattered showers, with some of the showers heavy and thundery in nature. Becoming less frequent in the evening, with long sunny spells developing in most areas. Highest temperatures of 13C to 17C in moderate southwest or west winds.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 9C with light, variable winds and some mist forming.

Friday will start with sunshine, but cloud will build up in many areas in the afternoon and there is the chance of a few showers breaking out. Top temperatures will be16C to 19C with moderate southerly winds.

It will be largely dry overnight but there will be a few isolated showers. Lows of 9C to 12C degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

It will be mostly dry on Saturday with spells of hazy sunshine. Luckily the day will be warm with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C with moderate southeast winds.

Shower will develop in the south and west overnight, extending to most areas later on. Humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

Idications suggest it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with odd showers.

The best of any dry, bright weather is likely in the north and east of the country. Staying warm and humid with highs of 16C to 20C.

Changeable and often showery weather is expected to continue into the early days of next week.

For festival lovers; Westmeath's Body & Soul, and Donegal's SeaSessions festivals are both taking place this weekend.

SeaSessions beach festival in Bundoran features activities in the water and on the sand during the day, with music from artists like Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club and Dermot Kennedy running across the weekend.

READ MORE: Sigrid, Clean Bandit, and Two Door Cinema Club to headline Sea Sessions 2019

Meanwhile; food, wellbeing events, talks and workshops will be available at Ballinlough Castle, in Co Westmeath.

READ MORE: 50 new acts announced for Body & Soul 10th anniversary festival

For the sports lover, Leinster GAA is expecting between 40,000 and 45,000 fans to attend Sunday's provincial senior football decider between Meath and reigning champions Dublin.

READ MORE: Low take on Royals' visit

Online Editors