Weather forecasting using artificial intelligence sees Kerry student Conor Casey win prize at international science festival

An Irish student has claimed the second prize and €1,600 in a prestigious international science festival for using artificial intelligence (AI) to forecast the weather.

Conor Casey (18), from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare, Co Kerry represented Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), where he claimed second place in his category, earth and environmental sciences.

The sixth year student gained the accolade for his project ‘Using AI to Improve Weather Prediction.’

“The whole ISEF experience has been absolutely amazing. It was great that the competition got to go ahead virtually, it gave me the opportunity to interact with people from around the world who have done some incredible work across a huge variety of areas,” he said.

“I really enjoyed presenting my project and hearing from world famous scientists, who have really encouraged me to develop my love of STEM.

“I’m immensely grateful to everyone at SciFest for this opportunity, as well as all my family and my teacher Ms Sarah Abbott, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

Using artificial intelligence, Conor developed a forecast model with a similar level of accuracy to current models but with “greater efficiency.”

Conor’s goal was to make it cheaper to generate weather forecasts by reducing the amount of resources required.

The young scientist secured his place at the international competition when he won the runner-up award at the SciFest 2020 National Final last November.

The event is the largest, most inclusive STEM fair programme for second level students in Ireland.

Regeneron ISEF is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, involving over 1,800 students from 64 countries, regions and territories competing for a prize fund of over €4million.

The competition is usually held in the United States but for the second year running this year’s event took place virtually.

Sheila Porter, SciFest Founder and CEO, said: “We are all very proud of Conor, he is a great example of the high calibre of entries that SciFest produces. His project demonstrates that great science is really about curiosity, exploration and having an inquisitive spirit.

“For Conor to represent Ireland at ISEF and to win in his category over other students from all over the world, is an impressive achievement, not only for him, his teacher and school but for Ireland too and it shows that there’s a very high standard of science being taught in Irish schools.

“It is important that we nourish this talent and to further encourage the take up of STEM subjects in school.”

Also representing Ireland at Regeneron ISEF 2021 were SciFest finalists Caoimhín

O’Leary from Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore, Co. Waterford and Dara Newsome, Conor Bradshaw and David Hughes from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Another SciFest finalist, Eoghan Farren from Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, represented Ireland at the Broadcom MASTERS International which runs in parallel with Regeneron ISEF.

The SciFest 2021 National Final will take place on November, 19 this year.

SciFest is funded primarily by Intel and Boston Scientific who have recently been joined by Accenture, Fenergo and Grifols.