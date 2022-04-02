Weather forecast Ireland: Cold snap to stay as Met Éireann forecast below freezing conditions

After a mini-heatwave, Ireland has been hit with a cold snap that looks set to stay for the next few days as Met Éireann has forecast below freezing conditions.

Tonight, the national forecaster said lowest temperatures will be -4C to 1C with a widespread frost developing along with mist and fog in places.

This could lead to perilous conditions for road users, who are being warned to take extra caution while driving over the weekend.

Today will see a mix of sunny spells and well-scattered showers for the afternoon as showery rain will push south over the country this morning.

A mostly dry and sunny evening is expected with highest temperatures of 7C to 11C, with it being mildest in the west.

"On Sunday morning the best of the brighter spells will be in the south and east with cloudier conditions and outbreaks of rain gradually extending from the northwest,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Becoming overcast in all areas during the afternoon, and while the rain will continue to spread to all parts, the southeast should stay dry till evening.

"Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds.”

Sunday will be a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with rain heaviest and most persistent in northern and northwestern counties.

The wintry spell is due to an Arctic blast but the national forecaster said temperatures are to return to average next week with blustery, cloudy or overcast condition and rain or drizzle expected in the early days of next week.

It is set to brighten up by midweek but will still remain unsettled and wet at times.

Monday will be a dull day with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most persistent in the north and west.

It will see highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees and breezier with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties with patchy light rain and drizzle everywhere else.