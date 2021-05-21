WEARING headphones while cycling, walking, driving or e-scootering can slow your reaction time to potential danger by more than four seconds, a new study has discovered.

The five-country experiment involved ‘placing’ more than 2,000 people on a virtual street to measure their reaction times.

After taking part, most participants said they would not wear headphones on the move again.

The study was commissioned by Ford as part of its 'Share The Road' campaign. It was designed to highlight the role hearing plays in our ability to identify and respond to road safety hazards.





First it looked at the road use and listening habits of more than 2,000 people from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Most said they used headphones while on the move. Of the 56pc who said they had been in an accident or near miss, 27pc had been wearing headphones at the time.

Participants were then asked to run a specially developed app, called ‘Share The Road: Safe And Sound’ on their smartphones to see what effect headphones had on their ability to react to audio cues.

The app uses ‘8D’ spatial audio technology to place people in a virtual reality street. It can create highly realistic sound cues – such as an emergency services vehicle approaching from behind.

Reaction times to such hazards were measured with music playing and without. On average, it was found that those taking part were 4.2 seconds slower “to identify and respond to a hazard on the road when music was playing”.

The outcome had a profound effect on the participants. Before taking part, 44pc said they would not wear headphones while on the move. Afterwards that rose to 58pc who committed to “never to wear them again”.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Maria Chait, professor of auditory cognitive neuroscience, University College London says: “Sound plays a vital role in our ability to understand our environment.

“We very often hear important events happening around us before we see them.

“While headphones can be beneficial to us in many circumstances, on the road they can block out important sound cues, meaning we might not be able to perceive nearby vehicles or road users.”



