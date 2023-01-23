| 9.7°C Dublin

Wealthy Cork heiress exposed as owner of puppy farm ordered to close over shocking conditions

Inspectors allege dogs were confined in ‘undersized kennels in sub-zero temperatures’, some were ‘eating own faeces’ and others had ‘no access to clean water’

Patrick O'Connell

A wealthy heiress who inherited her father’s lands as part of his €11 million estate can be exposed as the owner of a puppy farm ordered to close over shocking breaches of animal welfare legislation.

Inspectors who visited Anne Broderick’s breeding establishment in Cork allege dogs were confined in ‘undersized kennels in sub-zero temperatures’ with ‘no access to bedding or heat-lamps’, some were ‘eating their own faeces’ and others had ‘no access to clean drinking water’.

