An anonymous wealthy benefactor has stepped in to foot the bill for flying a Belfast teenager home after a horrifying holiday injury.

Wealthy businessman pays for teenager's air ambulance after he was struck by a car in Salou

Jay Hamill suffered a broken leg, broken pelvis, and a hairline neck fracture after being struck by a car in the Salou area of Spain.

His family arrived in the area on June 22, with Jay being knocked down in the hit-and-run accident later that night.

The 16-year-old from the Ardoyne area of Belfast recently finished his GCSEs.

On Tuesday Jay's brother Ryan confirmed a businessman had stepped in to pay for the air ambulance needed to transport Jay home.

"Doctors are now working to secure him a bed in the Royal Hospital," he said.

"We want to thank everyone who came together and donated money. All the money raised will be given to this kind man who has helped our family out big time."

The family's fundraiser had already pulled in more than £8,000 in donations from the public.

The total cost of securing the air ambulance is close to £20,000.

Ryan also extended his thanks to Belfast SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who knows the family personally and is assisting in organising the air ambulance back to Northern Ireland.

"We would also like to thank Paul McCusker for what he has done for us it’s been amazing," he said.

"He’s the one who got me on the news where the businessman felt touched and thought he needed to do something."

Writing on Twitter, Mr McCusker said: "What I’ve seen over the past few days is a devoted family and a community rallying to help fundraise and offer support. It’s at times like this we appreciate how important our families are!"

