‘We would need to say mass every half hour for two days to deal with Christmas crowd,’ says priest

Sarah Mac Donald

Priests are worried they will have to turn people away from Christmas services with a cap of 50 people allowed.

While delighted that they will be able to reopen the doors of their churches tomorrow for Mass, a number of priests said they faced a logistical challenge at what is the busiest time of the year for parishes.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland noted that public health officials had said the restrictions would help to ‘save Christmas’ or ensure people can have a ‘meaningful Christmas’.

