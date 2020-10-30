'We would be thankful for our lifetime' - family of murdered Ballinteer family plead for help to repatriate the bodies of loved ones

The family of Seema Banu have made a plea to the Irish government to help with the repatriation of their loved ones after they were found dead on Wednesday.

Seema (37) and her two children Asfira (11) and Faizan (6) died violently, and gardaí are satisfied that the children Asfira and Faizan were murdered but are yet to fully determine how Seema died.

Gardaí officially launched a murder investigation this afternoon after post mortems on all three victims were completed.

Gardaí say they will not be releasing the result of the examinations due to operational reasons and no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí continue to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

The family of Seema Banu, and her children Asfira and Faizan have said they would be “thankful for our lifetime” if the Irish government helped them repatriate the three bodies as they say they cannot afford it.

Ms Banu’s family told RTÉ News they last spoke to her last Thursday and couldn’t believe the news when they heard it, saying it only became reality when they saw it on the news.

The family says it would cost €18,000 to get all three bodies home to the Mysore region in India and that they cannot afford it, and say they are feeling helpless. They are also appealing to the Indian Embassy in Dublin for help.

Seema was one of eight siblings and she is the only member of her extended family to ever move abroad, her cousin Sufi Masood told RTÉ.

"We would be thankful for our lifetime if you could send our loved ones back to our family so we can see them one last time and do the last proceedings from our own hand. That would be really helpful."

Sufi explained that the family only moved to Ireland in February, having moved there from Dubai. He admitted her parents were distraught and have not eaten or slept since they heard the news.

He said the entire family are in shock and could not believe this had happened to them.

