We won't give up, says John as Michaela McAreavey case officially closed

John McAreavey has vowed to keeping fighting for justice after police in Mauritius officially closed investigations into the murder of his late wife Michaela, almost 10 years after she was killed.

A new probe into the murder of the Co Tyrone woman which was announced in August found no new evidence to warrant a new trial or a retrial before a jury, the Mauritian director of public prosecutions (DPP) said.

But Mr McAreavey stressed: "We continue to request engagement from the Mauritian authorities and continue to fight for justice for Michaela."

He said that following engagement with Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney "regarding an update into the investigation of the murder of Michaela", letters have been sent to the government of Mauritius".

"To date we have received no response," he added.

Read More

Mehdi Manrakhan, senior assistant to the Mauritian DPP, said: "We have been informed by the commissioner of police that the police has closed its inquiry into the killing of Michaela Harte because no fresh evidence has been detected by the new inquiry which could have warranted a reopening or retrial of the case before a jury."

Mr Manrakhan, the solicitor who represented the Mauritian state in the 2012 trial of two hotel workers who were charged and later acquitted of the murder, added: "The DPP has no further comments to make in the circumstances."

Michaela, the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, had only been married for a short time before her trip to the island.

Hopes of a breakthrough in the case were raised during the summer when it emerged that a new team of investigators was looking at the circumstances of the 27-year-old teacher's death as part of renewed efforts to bring her killer or killers to justice.

Speaking at the time, a lawyer for the McAreavey and Harte families, Dick Ng Sui Wa, said that a new team of investigators had taken over the case "some time ago" and he hoped an update on their work would be available in the coming weeks.

However, Mr McAreavey, who has repeatedly criticised the Mauritian authorities for their failure to progress the case, queried the timing of the new probe, coming shortly after a commercial tie-up between the island's tourism authorities and Liverpool FC.

He wrote: "I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a 'new' police investigation into Michaela's murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with (Liverpool Football Club). Perhaps people will now understand the type of bulls*** I have had to put up with for so long."

News of the decision by the Mauritian commissioner of police to close the case comes almost a decade after the murder of Michaela left people stunned.

She was found strangled in the bath of her hotel suite after returning alone to her room at the former Legends Hotel in Grand Gaube.

Two hotel workers, Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, were charged with the murder but later acquitted.

A new investigation was launched following the verdicts, with no success.

In 2017 an elite taskforce was set up in Mauritius in a bid to bring those responsible for the killing to justice.

At the time, prosecutor Satyajit Boolell said the investigation was still ongoing and that those who responsible for the newlywed's death would "face justice".

He said he hoped the new taskforce would uncover "fresh and compelling evidence".

Read More

Belfast Telegraph