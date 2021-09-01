‘We won’t facilitate a return to the sardine-like crush of passengers’ – Transport unions oppose return of 100pc capacity

Transport trade unions have said they are “seriously concerned” about the welfare of their members and do not want a return to “sardine-like crushes” on public transport as it returned to 100pc capacity from today.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said the return to full capacity has generated “real concern amongst members on the frontline”.

The unions said they will support workers who refuse to operate in crowded areas.

“The complete lack of consultation with the representatives of transport workers regarding this decision is in stark contrast to the engagement by the Government with many other sectors concerning the reopening of society from the Covid-19 restrictions,” NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said.

“The NBRU and Siptu have written to the National Transport Authority requesting its immediate engagement with union representatives so the impact of an increase in capacity on our members’ health and safety can be fully explored.”

Siptu sector organiser John Murphy said a 75pc passenger capacity maximum should remain in place until further notice.

He added: “Under no circumstances will our members facilitate a return to the sardine-like crush of passengers on to public transport, as was commonplace prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both unions will fully support frontline bus, rail and tram workers, inclusive of train host, revenue protection, security and customer service staff, who choose, for their own safety, not to operate in crowded areas throughout the network.

"Such an environment could, in our view, lead to serious outbreaks of Covid-19.”

Mr Murphy said he believes his members are being treated as “guinea pigs” by the Government.

He said: “The statement by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, that Covid-19 restrictions would be ‘gradually and carefully eased during September, before a significant change of approach in October’ has also led to concerns that public transport workers are being treated as guinea pigs by the Government.

"We are simply not prepared to facilitate such a scenario.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said although public transport could return to 100pc capacity from today, the total number of passengers today was in line with recent days.

It added that the total numbers on public transport remain at approximately 55pc of pre-Covid levels.

However, weekend public transport services have seen a rise in levels of demand over the summer with some services witnessing up to 80pc of pre-Covid passenger numbers and some being at capacity.

"In recent times, the NTA has witnessed a small weekly increase of approximately 5pc in the number of passengers using public transport,” a spokesperson said.

"However, this remains approximately 45pc below that witnessed in the same period in 2019. All operators are focused on meeting the demand resulting from the return to schools this week and we will understand the full impact of that increase on all services early next week.”

The Department for the Taoiseach, the Department of Transport and the NTA have been contacted for comment regarding the statements made by Siptu and the NBRU.