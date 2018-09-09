Housing activists have occupied a third vacant property in Dublin’s city centre in a bid to highlight Ireland's housing crisis.

'We will protest until radical change is seen' - housing activists occupy third vacant property in capital

The activists are calling it an "expansion, rather than a move" as some of them continue to occupy a second property, 34 North Frederick Street, despite a High Court injunction being granted ordering them to vacate the building.

They had previously occupied a property on Summerhill Parade, but left on August 17 after the owner secured a High Court injunction.

Currently, a dozen activists have occupied a building in Belvedere Place after at least one hundred people marched to the house yesterday evening under the 'Take Back the City' rally.

'Take Back the City' is a network of 18 grassroots activist groups who are "working together to take direct action" against property owners across the capital.

The rally, which took place yesterday evening, began at the GPO on O’Connell Street and saw a crowd of over 100 people take part.

The activists are demanding that the vacant building be "Compulsory Purchase Ordered by Dublin City Council and given to the community".

They are also demanding better security, and all vacant properties to be brought into public ownership.

"We are in the midst of a housing crisis, and we won’t accept it," a spokesperson for Dublin Central Housing Action told Independent.ie.

"There are thousands of vacant properties, mass homelessness, people hoarding and sitting. We will protest until radical change is seen," they said.

Elaborating on the reason why the activists chose to occupy a building in Belvedere Place, the spokesperson said the particular area is "interesting".

"This area is interesting," they said.

"A lot of foreign students live here; unfortunately, the conditions are not good. That’s why we expect to receive the same kind of support here as we did in Summerhill."

A number of activities have been planned by the activists in upcoming days; they plan to practice community outreach and engage in activities such as door knocking, leafleting and setting up stalls to appeal to more people.

The organisers of these protests say they want: "To continue to highlight the causes of this housing crisis, one of which is land hoarding and speculation by private owners."

