‘We will never let it go’ - Nóra Quorin's family cite evidence they believe confirms she was abducted following Coroner's ruling of death by misadventure

Inquest verdict: Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin speaking to police near where Nóra vanished in Malaysia during the search for the girl in 2019. Expand

Conor Feehan

The family of Nóra Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, have  said they are “utterly disappointed” after the coroner recorded a verdict of death by misadventure in the case.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide, and said Nóra (15) likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

Nóra disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a holiday.

