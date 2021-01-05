‘We will never let it go’ - Nóra Quorin's family cite evidence they believe confirms she was abducted following Coroner's ruling of death by misadventure

The family of Nóra Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, have said they are “utterly disappointed” after the coroner recorded a verdict of death by misadventure in the case.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide, and said Nóra (15) likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

Nóra disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a holiday.

She was with her parents Meabh and Sebastien, and siblings Innes and Maurice.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play.

But Nóra’s parents said she was likely kidnapped, as she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

Nóra’s disappearance made headlines around the world as the search for her went on day after day without results.

On the fifth day of the search a voice recording of Nora’s mother Meabh was played by police on loudspeakers in the jungle area with the message: “Nóra, darling, I love you. Mum is here,” in the hope she might respond if she was alone, confused and hiding.

Nine days after she vanished, Nóra was found dead beside a stream on a palm oil estate less than 3km from the resort where she and her family had been staying.

Although the area was thick with vegetation, it was an area that had already been searched.

Nóra was found naked in a sleeping position with her head resting on her hands.

A post-mortem found she had died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress, and that there was no sign of foul play.

In the inquest findings announced yesterday, the coroner described the possibility of foul play as a “theory”, and said it would be a breach of her duty to speculate on third-party involvement without any evidence.

Nóra was only wearing underwear when she went missing, but her body was found naked.

The coroner noted the family’s contention this could indicate the possibility of sexual assault, but said the extensive autopsy could find no evidence of sexual assault, struggle marks, or smothering.

Reacting to the verdict, Nóra’s family issued a statement saying they had fought for the inquest because, while the medical cause of Nóra’s death was never in question, it was crucial to establish how Nóra met her death.

“Our lawyers asked the coroner to return an open verdict. This is a verdict in its own right, indicating that the evidence is insufficient to satisfy any other conclusions,” they said.

“We still believe this is the only appropriate verdict because, throughout the testimonies presented in this case, layers of professional evidence have confirmed what we always believed – that Nóra was abducted,” they said.

The family said such evidence includes the open window, with unidentified foreign prints found on the outside. They say Nóra had neither the cognitive, nor physical means to leave the chalet by the window.

The family say hundreds of volunteers and significant numbers of highly trained personnel searched relentlessly the surrounding area, including where Nóra was found, on the day of or immediately preceding the day of her death, but found nothing.

Also in the list of evidence that the family say led them to believe Nóra was abducted is that professionally trained sniffer dogs were unable to follow Nóra’s scent; the possibility of sexual assault; Nóra’s highly submissive nature ruling out any signs of a struggle; and the lack of major physical damage to Nóra’s body despite her inability to handle terrain as complex as the Seremban jungle.

The family also say Nóra had a fear of leaving any familiar adult or surroundings, and would not have wandered off on her own.

During the inquest, Meabh Quoirin said she had heard muffled whispering sounds while sleeping on the night her daughter went missing, but she was not conscious enough to investigate.

“The coroner made mention several times of her inability to rule on certain points due to not knowing Nóra enough,” the family statement said.

“We believe we have fought not just for Nóra but in honour of all the special needs children in this world who deserve our most committed support and the most careful application of justice.

"This is Nóra’s unique legacy and we will never let it go,” they added.