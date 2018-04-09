The family of a teenager who died crossing a busy road to catch the bus to school have said they will never get over their tragic loss.

The family of a teenager who died crossing a busy road to catch the bus to school have said they will never get over their tragic loss.

'We will never get over this' - Family of teen who died crossing busy road call for more safety measures

Dane Loakman (16), from the Castlefen estate in Sallins, Co Kildare, was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the main Clane road near his house on the morning of November 27 last year.

He was rushed to Naas General Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he died the following day. His mother Alison (38) donated his organs and as a result three other lives were saved, Dane's aunt Bernie Johnston said.

She told how the family are now campaigning for better road safety measures in the area. Ms Johnston said Alison and Dane's brother Codey (19) and the rest of his close-knit family are completely heartbroken. "We will never get over this," she said. "People say time is a healer and we know they mean well. But we don't want time. We just want Dane back.

"Any parent or family that have lost a child will understand the pain and the heartache we are going through. "He had his whole life ahead of him and to be taken away from us so tragically is a living nightmare," said Ms Johnston.

The local community has rallied around the family, and a series of fundraising events will be held this weekend. "The village and community have been so supportive, and the family are overwhelmed with love and support," said Ms Johnston. She said Dane had a "lovely bunch of friends" who stay in contact with Alison and Codey.

Ms Johnston added: "Dane's death is such a loss to the family. It's getting harder as the days go by as we miss him so much."

A spokesperson for Kildare County Council said: "Traffic management and pedestrian safety issues in the vicinity of Castlefen, Sallins, are currently under examination by the council's roads department."

Irish Independent