'We will never get over losing Paul' - fundraiser for pregnant wife and son of Irish dad killed in Dubai tragedy

Loss: Paul Carey, who died on November 6, pictured here with his son Fíonn (5). The father was relocating to his native Limerick when tragedy struck.

The family of a young Limerick father tragically killed in a car accident in Dubai have vowed to take care of his pregnant wife and young son.

Paul Carey (41) a teacher from Patrickswell, Co Limerick, lost his life on November 6, and his death has devastated his wife Anna, their son Fíonn (5), and his wider family.

One of 10 siblings, Paul Carey is a brother of legendary Limerick hurler Ciaran, and an uncle to All-Star Cian Lynch, who will be lining out for Limerick in the All-Ireland final on Sunday .

Mr Carey was making last-minute arrangements to join his wife and son, who had travelled ahead of him to Patrickswell where they planned to permanently relocate, when tragedy struck.

Family and friends of Mr Carey, who was himself a gifted hurler, are fundraising to support his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child in February.

The Paul Carey Memorial Fund was set up last week via GoFundMe.com and has already raised €21,000 of the €40,000 goal.

In a poignant picture reel posted on the fundraiser page, Mr Carey can be heard singing and playing the guitar.

His brother Sean, said the family are committed to providing as much support as they can to Mr Carey’s widow and young son.

“We will do whatever we can for Anna and Fíonn and we are lucky to have them here with us now in Patrickswell.

“They are surrounded by family and friends, but it is horrendous for them. And anything we can do to make it a small bit easier will be done.”

Paying tribute to his brother, Sean said he was “a true one-off”.

“He was the man to bring home to the mother-in-law. He was the perfect guy – a charmer, handsome, and he cared about everyone.

“He always put other people first. He just lit up the room. He was a family man and competitive to the core.

“He was a viking on the field and take it from me, he might cut rashers off you on the field, but you couldn’t meet a nicer person to go for a pint and a chat with afterwards.”

Sean Carey revealed the level of grief the family is under, but said they were looking forward to the birth of their late brother’s baby in the new year.

“It’s such a loss and it’s hard to find the words to really describe it.

“We will never get over losing Paul, but we will learn to remember him and the happy times.

“And with the new baby coming, we will have some good news in the new year. They are the things that we hang on to and they keep us going.

“And Paul would want us to get on with it, but it’s hard.

“We are conscious everyone has loss and grief, particularly now, so we certainly don’t want anyone to feel pressured at all to donate.”

All money raised will go to supporting Paul’s family and meeting funeral and legal expenses.

To donate, please visit here





Irish Independent