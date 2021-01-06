The 17-year-old died after he apparently lost his footing while out walking with family members in west Kerry

The “boundless energy” of a much-loved Galway teenager who died in a tragic cliff fall was recalled by his father at his requiem mass today.

James Harrison’s remains were brought St Ignatius Church, Sea Road, Galway for the mass at noon, which was celebrated by Fr Martin Curry,

The 17-year-old died after he apparently lost his footing while out walking with family members in the Cinn Árd area of Dingle in west Kerry last Sunday. The mourners were led by his father Matthew, mother Máire and siblings Daniel and Aoife.

Read More

"Our three stars are everything to us. We may have lost an immortal part of ourselves, our bright, bright son and his destiny, but we can only hope that his light touches us for eternity. We will love, cherish, hug him forever,” said his father Matthew.

Mr Harrison paid tribute to his son, touching on his love for his family, school, the outdoors and sports, and “his dear friends who were dragged up mountains at 3.30 in the morning to see the sunrise”.

“There was always another corner to turn for James, a walk never ended. There was always another place to see, to go to."

He said that his son was "utterly fearless”, and Mr Harrison alluded to his son’s drive and energy on the pitch.

"It was also something that he took to school work, to everything in fact.”

“James worked really hard at school,” he said, acknowledging all the wonderful teachers who worked with him, including his colleagues.

"I was so lucky to have taught him for over four years. I was flattered that he wanted me to be his teacher.

“In his own words ' he lived his best life’.

“He was a great friend to his brother and his sister who will miss him horribly,” Mr Harrison said.

“He loved Kent and his family there. He honed his bridge playing skills there.

“He was deeply fond of his friends ‘the lads’. He was a wonderful communicator. I imagine he was a very generous friend.

"He was deeply loyal to you all,” Mr Harrison said addressing his son’s friends, adding “you were very dear to him”.

The teenager attended the Jesuit Secondary School Coláiste Iognáid, Galway. Also, James’ great love of Knocknacarra GAA and Knocknacarra Football Club were also highlighted during the mass. The accomplished sportsman was a qualified lifeguard, as well as playing tennis, enjoying sailing and surfing.

"Lockdown made him into a far better surfer than I,” said his father, recalling their times surfing together.

He told how during the early months of lockdown his son did a 15k run most of those evenings.

“James was a wonderful, wonderful son,” he said, describing him as kind, thoughtful, clever and feisty and “always back home when he said he would be.”

Among the gifts that were brought to the altar included James’ cherished medals presented by his brother Daniel, celebrating his sporting achievements, a football to signify his love of sports and competition, football boots to represent his love of GAA and a soccer jersey.

Read More

Online Editors