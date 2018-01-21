THE FAMILY of a young Irish man missing in Austria have issued a fresh appeal on his whereabouts, saying they will do "anything and everything" to get him back.

'We will do anything and everything to get Ross back' - family of young Irish man missing in Austria

Ross Hanlon (21) from Athboy, Co. Meath went missing in Vienna at around 2am on Friday.

He had travelled to the Austrian capital on a city break following the completion of college exams and became separated from his two friends during a night out socialising. Ross is a business student at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Missing: Ross Hanlon

His family and friends have been unable to contact him and are currently in Vienna searching for him. The family met with the Irish Ambassador to Austria today and are putting up missing posters around the city this afternoon.

They are also regularly liaising with Austrian authorities. His girlfriend, Kelly issued a heartfelt plea for him to get home safe.

"Ross I’ll do anything and everything I can to get you back home safe your my best friend I need you, I love you with all my heart please just be safe [sic]," she said. The young man's older brother, Craig, told Independent.ie that everyone is praying he is okay.

"Ross I love you, please get in touch with us, and if you are in a bit of bother, I’m not gonna stop until I find you," he said.

A large gathering from Ross's hometown congregated last night at the local church to pray for him.

The young man was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area of Vienna. Ross is described as 5ft 9 and of medium build. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans on the night he went missing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance.

