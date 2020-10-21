'We will be here when it's over' - Dublin tattoo parlour opens for one day only on eve of lockdown

Last-minute lockdown shopping crossed everything from toilet paper and toys to house paint, board games and, yes, tattoos.

At Ryan Kelly’s new tattoo parlour, the Heartbreak Social Club on Dublin’s Drury Street, the appointment book was full on his first day of business.

But it wasn’t just any first day. He was literally ‘open for one day only’ and after a dozen or more customers, he had to pull down the shutters again until December 1.

The first customer of the day arrived with an arm outstretched and clearly had a sense of humour because in the unfolding pandemic, he requested a skull tattoo.

Ryan and six staff worked on two to three customers each, inking everything from a tiger on a girl’s leg to cherubs, angels and flowers.

The 28-year-old, who was once destined for a career in the army, opened his first Heartbreak Social Club on Capel Street almost three years ago. Since then, he has attracted a large fan base and has expanded the tattoo art venture into a logo-driven branded clothing line two years and he has a jewellery line too.

"When I started tattooing, my favourite artists worked in a place in LA called the Shamrock Social Club so the name kind of grew from that and we thought 'heartbreak' was fitting and catchy and worked with clothing too," he said.

Undoubtedly, one of the main talking points in the new premises was the life-size statue of the Sacred Heart greeting customers opposite the front door.

Ryan picked up the statue in an antique salvage yard and then added a neon halo and a Kalashnikov rifle in his hands. Across the way sits a vintage motorbike with a rosary beads across the tank.

"I've always been into religious tattooing and art," Ryan explained.

"Religious tattooing would be pretty popular and it's almost like David Beckham brought it into fashion. A lot of it would be renaissance painting and Jesus statues.”

In fact the heavily inked David Beckham has up to 50 tattoos including a guardian angel, cherubs, a cross with wings, roses, the names of his wife, their children plus the words 'pray for me.'

Ryan says: "Religious iconography in tattoos is very big nowadays and people seem to be very attracted to it. When I started ten years ago, you had certain things that were in fashion and then on the tourist side you would have had shamrocks but now, nothing is common.”

He reports that regular clients go for small scale things like flowers and roses and that “people are more inclined now to get nearly miniature tattoos with small detail."

Halfway through his first day, Ryan acknowledged that "even in this situation, it's easy to kind of feel negative but the lockdown is still obviously about safety. That’s the first thing you learn about when becoming a tattoo artist so I can't complain if that is the reason they are doing it. We will be here when it’s over," said Ryan.

Ryan has been tattooing around Dublin for 10 years and started out by practising on himself. His arms are heavily inked, his neck has a geometric pattern tattoo, across his left and right hands are the words 'give' and 'take' which, he says are to "remember to keep a balance."

Opening a new business between pandemic lockdowns is brave step for a young businessman with a growing family. His son Crue arrived six weeks ago and Ryan and his interior designer fiancée, Olivia O’Hora - who did the shop décor in striking shades of jade green, dusky pink and black - also have two older children, Harley (4) and India (1).

Growing up in Ballinteer, Ryan says his parents didn’t like tattoos and weren’t happy with him getting them so he had to cover them up. However, in the last few years, the artistic technique eventually got under their skin too and they came around to the idea of being inked.

“My dad got a small one on his leg for his 60th birthday. My mum and I actually got matching anchor tattoos because at the time I was supposed to be moving to New York to live. I didn’t go in the end but she got the tattoo anyway. That was her first and now she has three,” said Ryan.

