'We were so excited about her retirement, the books we would read, the places we would see - sadly that is not going to happen'

It was time she retired, she told him.

Decision made, the couple began to imagine what their future life would be like.

With a grandchild due next month, and corners of the earth still to explore, the days stretched out invitingly ahead of them.

“We were so excited,” John Clarke told mourners at her funeral in St Brigid’s Church today. “We would have more time, more space, more places to see, and more books to read.”

“Sadly that is not going to happen,” he added.

The remains of Marian Finucane are carried in to St Brigids Church by her son Jack (back right). Picture; Gerry Mooney

The broadcaster died suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Kildare last week at the age of 69.

This afternoon over 600 crowded into the church to pay their final respects.

Chief mourners were her son Jack, and her stepsons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy.

Ryan Tubridy arrives at St Brigids Church Kill. Picture; Gerry Mooney

RTE colleagues including Director General Dee Forbes, Miriam O’Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, and Brendan O’Connor all attended.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was there, President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide-de-camp Commandant Dorothy Donnell, Michael Martin, and former minister Pat Rabbitte were also in attendance.

Chief celebrant Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, Finucane’s first cousin and rector at the Irish College in Rome told mourners that Marian’s death had come as ‘a brutal shock’ to her family.

“I find myself so powerless I truly don’t know what to do,” John Clarke said his voice cracking.

He spoke passionately not of the trailblazing broadcaster.

Instead he “wanted to talk about Marian, my Marian”.

“A woman who I have loved for 40 years,” he said. “A woman who, for me, always made the colours brighter, and the world a little easier to live in.”

“We were like two 15-year-old adolescents who were addicted to each other and forgot to grow up.”

Following the tragic death of their daughter Sinead, the couple had devoted a huge part of their life to charity work.

He recalled a woman at an African township he and Marian had visited telling them that “The only thing I can give you are my tears.”

Mr Clarke added: “And that is all I think I can do today.”

Outside the church, people embraced each other tightly.

News of Larry Gogan’s death had broken earlier that morning, and mourners from the RTE radio department looked shell shocked as they made their way into the church. .

In the space of two months RTE have lost three of their longest standing and most revered broadcasters.

“With Gay Byrne, Marian, and Larry Gogan three icons of Irish broadcasting are now gone,” Miriam O’Callaghan said. “It’s terribly sad.”

Other colleagues spoke not only of the great loss of talent, but the irreplaceable loss of understanding and knowledge of RTE’s own history, and culture.

“These aren’t just people talking into microphones – they are friends,” Ryan Tubridy said. “They are friends of the listeners as well. There is great intimacy having someone in your car – they are your company and when that company is taken from you it is sad for everyone… the country has lost three friends.”

Loyal listeners had travelled up and down the country to pay their final respects, and they stood around the corners of the church, handing each other packs of tissues..

“I wanted to come to say goodbye. It was her voice, and her questions,” Marian Farrell from Dublin said.

“I lost my daughter too - suddenly - so I felt I had a lot in common, a connection with her.”

Others spoke of the intimacy and affection they felt towards her.

“She was there with you, in the kitchen each weekend,” one lady said. “I’ll miss her.”

The mass was understated yet powerful - much like the broadcaster herself.

Former colleague Claire Duignan, and John Clarke’s grandchildren Georgia, Rory, Jude, Joanne, and Paul gave readings.

And Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll spoke about how she had shaped the national agenda.

“She played the hand life dealt her so well,” Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll said.

“The contribution Marian made to advancing and shaping our nation and its peoples through her professional work as a courageous broadcaster, and her determination to facilitate conversation without fear or favour, was repeatedly and wonderfully captured in countless public tributes paid over recent days,” he said.

“She had great empathy and sense of fairness and treated everyone with courtesy and respect. A generous and determined woman and a thoughtful and kind friend whose keen sense of humour enriched the lives of many, her charity work at home and abroad was simply outstanding.”

“Publicly the nation has lost a skilled broadcaster. Privately John has lost a soul partner, Jack a loving mother and Jenny a cherished mother in law,” he said.

“The great, exuberant joy shared by our family and friends but a few short months ago at Jack and Jenny’s wedding contrasts now with the sorrow and sadness we experience this day of Marian’s funeral.”

Her son Jack spoke of the various roles she inhabited throughout her career, and the unique and special relationships she had forged with colleagues, and her listeners.

But it was the off air persona - the one she guarded so tightly - that he would remember most fondly.

“The woman I knew was a shy lady who was as happy reading a book as she was sitting around a dinner table sorting out the problems of the world one dinner party at a time,” her son Jack said. “She was a classy lady with soul in the truest sense.”

Jack, whose wife Jennifer is expecting Ms Finucane’s first grandchild, said that “her spirit would live on when the next generation of the family was born next month.”

