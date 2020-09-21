‘We were meant to be in France, but that can’t compete with a pint of plain in Freeney’s’ - Best pals finally reunite as pubs throw open their doors in Galway

Jonathon Margetts, Ger Ó’Máille and Eddie Cats back in Freeney's on High Street, Gaway after the pubs reopen after six months closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure)

High Street in Galway city was the scene of joyous reunions and high spirits today.

Old friends separated by lockdown finally came together, as two of Galway’s best-loved traditional pubs reopened.

Eddie Cats, Jonathan Margetts and Ger Ó’Máille were supposed to be in the south of France this week. But after months of separation from each other - and their favourite pub - each says not even the Côte d’Azur could compete with a pint of plain in Freeney’s.

The three men are part of a group of friends who have been drinking together in Freeney’s since the 1970s. They have built an enduring friendship that has bound them together through the decades.

They recalled “old Mrs Freeney” who “wouldn’t stand any messing”.

“It was all very well behaved when Mrs Freeney was serving you,” said Jonathan Margetts, owner of nearby Dillon’s Jewellers.

“You’d be careful, or you’d be put out,” added Eddie Cats.

“And what’s more you wouldn’t be let back in again,” said Jonathan.

The men are part of a self-titled group called ‘The School of Cosmic Physics’.

Ger Ó’Máille, owner of neighbouring shop Ó’Máille’s, said the group get together to solve the burning questions of the day.

“It’s a real pub in that it doesn’t serve food and it’s family-run and so friendly,” he said.

He admits he is glad Freeney’s didn’t decide to serve food to reopen.

“I’ve nothing against food pubs, but it’s nice just to have a normal pub. I wouldn’t change a single thing about this place.

“We usually only meet here in the evenings after work, but we decided to come in early today for the day that’s in it - and a great day it is.”

Eddie Cats has been coming to Freeney’s since 1976 and feels like he is “part of the furniture.”

“It was important for me to come and support them today. It’s the best pub in Galway, and we have a great history here.

“It’s great to be back in business again and it’s great to see our customers again, and they are all healthy, well, and happy to be here again.

“It was a long time to be closed and not have the sound of a till ringing in your head.”

Michael Hannon is an exceptionally loyal customer of Freeney’s. In fact, he has been enjoying a pint in the High Street pub for 54 years and was one of the first customers through the doors today as they reopened after lockdown.

Michael (80) who plays Labhrás Mac Raghnaill, on the soap opera Ros na Rùn, said he was eager to get back in and see his friends.

“It was important to me to come here today and support them on their first day reopened. Also, I am working tomorrow on Ros na Rún so I wouldn’t have gotten a chance until later in the week.

“Even though I live in Taylor’s Hill, quite a distance away, this was always my local and it’s a lovely place to come into.

“I voluntarily locked down in February, so it was a long time. It’s great to be back.”

Michael first moved to Galway from Mount Merrion in Dublin in 1966 and Freeney’s was the first pub he visited.

“So, when I do the maths, that is 54 years I am coming here, which is amazing when you think about it.

“What happened was, I was working in the theatre across the road-An Taibhearc.

“The pub then was ticking over and the old lady who owned it, a wonderful lady Julia Feeney, invited us to bring the actors into her here and said she would look after us.

“It took off so well she decided not to sell, and it really blossomed into the vibrant local pub you see today. It is definitely one of my favourite pubs.

“We have what we call here in Freeney’s ‘The School of Cosmic Physics’ because all the older gents who come here sit in the corner of this bar and solve the cosmos.”

Across the road in Murphy’s, Diarmuid Holihan, says he was nervous opening the doors.

“Six months closed was a long time, so I was nervous, but it was great when I saw nearly all our regulars coming through the doors.

“It’s great to get a bit of routine, and we are getting used to the screens and the social distancing. It’s working well so far,” he said.

Joe Shoer, from the Claddagh, has been a customer of Murphy’s “for more years than I can remember”.

“Oh, I missed it terribly. I missed this place like something else, and it’s great to have it open again and see all the faces.”

Looking around the bar, Joe says with a smile, “these people are best friends.”

“No matter what is going on in our lives, we all stick together.

“We are together for a long time, and we have been in a lot of countries together. Nobody has a birthday, a wedding, a funeral without each other.

“This is a real old pub, and the saddest part of the whole Covid is the landlord here passed away a few months ago. He was up on 93 years of age, Paddy Murphy, a great man and we miss him today.

“People from all over Ireland come here, and they always come back here. You meet some great characters.

“It’s like a big family, everyone is happy with each other.”

