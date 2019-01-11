A couple described their holiday from hell after being held at gunpoint and forced into a car where Portuguese criminals “threatened to shoot us dead for money”.

'We were kidnapped and threatened at gunpoint on my fiancee’s first ever holiday'

Dermot and his fiancée had booked the holiday to celebrate their engagement and have been in Portugal since Friday, January 4.

He said that just before 6pm last Sunday, they were both robbed at gunpoint on the strip in Albufeira on the Algarve.

Dermot feels the gang had followed them and passed them at least 10 times in their car on the previous day.

“They took us in the car for about an hour, they took all our money off us,” the Donegal man told Joe Duffy on RTE radio’s ‘Liveline’ show. He added that the gang claimed they were “going to shoot me and sell my fiancée for sexual needs for €5,000”.

“The only way we got released is my fiancée asked to go to the bank to get more money…. They did bring out the gun to shoot me, and the drive of the car had to punch the fella who had the gun to stop him from shooting me.”

He said he gave the incorrect bank card so that his fiancée could not access the money, and “just out of the blue” he was allowed out of the car to help her.

“Me and my partner then decided to run off and we went to the nearest bar … so we did get away but we’re very lucky to be alive. They were going to shoot us dead, basically for money… it’s just been a traumatic experience, my partner’s first holiday.”

He said the gang still managed to make away with several hundred euro. However his partner “somehow” managed to grab a photo of the car.

“It’s just been the most traumatic experience of our whole entire lives,” he said.

Having made a complaint to the local police, he added: “They have loads of evidence, they’ve caught the (suspects)… but we haven’t had a holiday at all. We’ve spent the last four or five days within police stations and hospitals.”

To make matters worse, Dermot said that the couple were victims of theft again later at their hotel with a mobile phone among the items taken.

As of Friday afternoon, the couple were in the airport and waiting to board a plane home to Ireland.

According to RTÉ, Portuguese police are taking the incident “very seriously” and have two teams working on the investigation.

Dermot also expressed his frustration at their travel insurance company AIG as he feels they failed to help him and his fiancée in their terrible situation.

AIG responded to ‘Liveline’ with the following statement: "AIG sympathises with the situation this couple found themselves in and has been in touch to offer its support.

"Travel insurance policies only cover certain specified scenarios and if a specific scenario is not covered the policy will not apply."

Online Editors