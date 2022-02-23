‘We were blessed beyond belief you were our mother,’ Joe Duffy tells mourners at his mother Mabel’s funeral

Broadcaster Joe Duffy and his mother Mabel in 2015 at the launch of his book 'Children of the Rising'. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

Mabel Duffy was described as a kind woman with a “lovely smile” who had a deep faith at her funeral mass in St Matthew’s Church in Ballyfermot, Dublin, today.

The mother of RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy sadly passed away last Sunday at the age of 92.

Speaking at her funeral mass today, the Liveline presenter said he and his siblings James, Peter, Brendan and Pauline were “blessed beyond belief that you were our mother”.

“Aiden her youngest was sickly as a child but without a shadow of a doubt was the most attached to our mother,” he told mourners.

“His early death in a car crash at 25 when he was on the cusp of a great life was a wound that has never healed for any of us.

"Mabel, we were blessed in your often hard life, blessed in your easy passing, and… blessed beyond belief that you were our mother.

“In this church, your favourite, we say goodbye today. Like so many of your generation Mabel you sank the well and we drank the water.

“To my unending regret, she didn't have a formal education, which did affect her life. You may have never learned in school that water was a compound of hydrogen and oxygen… but she did remind us in our life that true knowledge of water is thirst.

“Thank you for coming and thinking of Mabel; we have come a long way because of her lifetime.”

The priest said Mabel’s death was a “very significant loss” for Ballyfermot as she was a devoted member of St Matthew’s Church.

“Mabel’s loss is a very significant one for the faith community of St Matthew’s,” he said.

"We are here to mourn the passing of a much-loved mother, grandmother, neighbour, friend, parishioner, faithful companion.

"I was in Glendalough yesterday and I spent a bit of time on the top of the hill looking over and I thought of Mabel.

"I don’t think I ever met her and I wasn’t rewarded with her smile; she had a lovely smile and there was a lovely warmth in her.

“There are hearts broken. They will miss her terribly. She will be missed in this faith community.

“A part of St Matthew’s has died. I want to give God thanks for her smile, her fun, her extraordinary example of faith.

"Be sad for her by all means but I would suggest to all of you who love her you have a great ambassador in heaven.

“She spent many times praying for you; she doesn't stop now. May she rest in peace.”

The family notice, on RIP.ie, about Mrs Duffy’s death described her as the "beloved wife to the late Jimmy, cherished mother of James, Joseph, Peter, Brendan and Pauline, predeceased by her youngest son Aidan (25)".

It said she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Monica and Patsy, her in-laws, Bernard, Stephen and Marie, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

She was a grandmother to Wayne, Geoffrey, Ciara, Ian, Emma, Darragh, Seana, Conor, Ellen, Seán and Ronan, and she had great-grandchildren.