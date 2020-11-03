‘We were all sick of watching replays of games… we’re a sports-mad country and it’s great to have it back’ – Conor Murray

Down Syndrome Ireland ambassador Conor Murray is calling on people to get active and participate in the 21 Day Fundraising Challenge. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ireland’s rugby team may have suffered a disappointing defeat against France at the weekend but Conor Murray said having live sport back is a huge boost for players and supporters alike.

The Munster scrum-half (31) said it has been wonderful for morale to have games to watch again during the second lockdown.

“It's brilliant. I'm a sports fan as well so just being lucky enough to be involved in live sport is brilliant.

"Selfishly, being able to play is brilliant but as a sports fan, I think people need it. I needed to be able to watch live sport,” he said.

“During the first lockdown, we were all sick of watching replays of big games. We all crave it and we’re a sports-mad country and it’s just great to have things like that back on.”

He also revealed how his model girlfriend of three years, Joanne Cooper, pestered him for a new puppy during the first lockdown until he “eventually caved” and gave in.

The dog, which they named Kevin, has been a wonderful addition to their home as it means they have to get out daily for walks, which helps his mental health.

“We got a Cavapoo about six weeks into lockdown; I was eventually broken (down). So I gave in and we got a puppy and he's been brilliant for getting out of the house and getting your exercise done.

"Getting out and going for a walk with him and getting that bit of headspace is lovely and he’s been a great addition to the place,” he said.

“He messes the place a little bit more than I'd like but you have to give and take a little bit. He’s class. His name is Kevin. It is kind of funny in the park when you’re calling him. People expect a child to appear and then it’s a dog. He’s good fun.”

However, Murray said he firmly draws the line at getting into lockdown baking to pass the time during Level 5 restrictions.

“I did at the start. I got my sourdough starter and it was way more time consuming than looking after a dog, so my starter went in the bin after the end of the last lockdown,” he said.

As the new ambassador for Down Syndrome Ireland, he helped them launch their latest initiative yesterday, the 21 Day Fundraising Challenge.

A charity close to his heart, his father Gerry has been involved with helping it for years and he used to attend their Christmas parties as a youngster.

“They need that extra bit of help at the moment, like all charities and this one is attached to me.

"I know how much it means to the people involved and how hard all the volunteers work,” he said.

The Ireland and Munster star is calling on people to get involved by running, walking, jogging or cycling 100km over the course of 21 days, with more details on how to get involved on www.downsyndrome.ie.

