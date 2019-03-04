A bus driver is said to be "recovering well" after a quick-thinking passenger noticed he had gone into cardiac arrest on Dublin's O'Connell Bridge earlier today.

'We were able to get him back' - Nurse saves life of bus driver after he went into cardiac arrest on O'Connell Bridge

Gardaí, an ambulance and Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the ongoing medical emergency shortly after 8am.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said this evening that a passenger on the bus, who is a nurse, recognised that the driver was in cardiac arrest.

Aoife McGivney, a nurse at the Mater Hospital, said she was on the bus on the way to work when the bus started rolling.

#ROSC achieved following an incident on a bus on O'Connell Bridge this morning. A nurse (passenger) recognised that the bus driver was in Cardiac Arrest and started CPR. #fireEMS crews and Advanced Paramedics from HQ attended. The driver is recovering well. #Ambulance120 pic.twitter.com/SuAiUGcgg5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 4, 2019

She explained that passengers on the bus began to panic when they thought the bus had knocked into a cyclist.

"Everyone started screaming, I ran up to the bus driver and recognised he was unconscious, turned around and said we need to stop the bus," she said on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

"Thank god the cyclist was okay and was fine and was able to jump away from the bus but that was unknown to us at the time.

"We didn't know what was going on and what kind of danger we were all in, especially this bus driver who was obviously not well."

Ms McGivney said she was able to move the driver's leg off the accelerator while passengers helped to push the doors open to get the driver off the bus.

"He was breathing at the time, I was checking his pulse, but I could tell he wasn't conscious and he was pre-arrest so we were looking for signs that he was at risk of having a full cardiac arrest."

Ms McGivney started CPR before fire crews and advanced paramedics arrived at the scene.

"I went to get my coat after they'd brought him away in the ambulance and the guard had passed on to me that he was alive and talking. We were able to get him back.

"I wish him the very best and I hope he lives a long and happy life after this."

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The driver is recovering well,"

AA Roadwatch reported the incident was blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the bridge and the left lane of the southbound side of O' Connell Bridge. Delays on approach were building back to Westmoreland Street.

The Luas Green Line also experienced short delays due to the incident.

Online Editors