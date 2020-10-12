| 11.9°C Dublin

'We went back and beat them off ­­- we were more than a match for them' - Mary McAleese on getting into fist fights on Belfast streets, and the Good Friday agreement

Mary McAleese. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Mary McAleese. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Linda Stewart

It is almost impossible to imagine Mary McAleese getting into a fist fight on an Ardoyne street - but it happened.

A former Irish president who will go down in the history books as a peacemaker and builder of bridges, the Belfast-born academic still recalls the day she flew to the rescue of her younger sister who was set upon by a gang of girls in a sectarian attack outside her front door.

Ms McAleese says her family had Protestant friends who went to the same school as the attackers, but on this occasion they were not around to intervene.