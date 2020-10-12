It is almost impossible to imagine Mary McAleese getting into a fist fight on an Ardoyne street - but it happened.

A former Irish president who will go down in the history books as a peacemaker and builder of bridges, the Belfast-born academic still recalls the day she flew to the rescue of her younger sister who was set upon by a gang of girls in a sectarian attack outside her front door.

Ms McAleese says her family had Protestant friends who went to the same school as the attackers, but on this occasion they were not around to intervene.

"I was driving home when I saw four girls attacking my sister who was walking on her own," she says.

"I grabbed our other sister and we went back and beat them off ­­- we were more than a match for them!"

Meanwhile, her brother John was also the victim of a serious assault outside their front door in Ardoyne on a separate occasion - only in this case, it was attempted murder.

"He was stabbed and left for dead. One of them … went on to commit murder for which he got a life sentence," she recalls.

Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Many, confronted by such hatred in the boiling cauldron that was 1970s Ardoyne, would have succumbed to bitterness - Mary went on to dedicate her life to building bridges, as she relates in her new autobiography 'Here's the Story'.

Now a canon lawyer, she has been in lockdown with her husband Martin on a small farm on the banks of the Shannon in Co Roscommon since returning from teaching at the University of Glasgow in March.

She explains: "I came home in the middle of teaching a course and now I'm in the middle of teaching again, only I'm doing it entirely online. Martin and I have been holed up in Roscommon, just the two of us, since then - I've been in Dublin maybe three times since then."

The couple have three children, twins Sara and Justin (35) and Emma (38), mother to their two grandsons, Charlie (8) and Mossie (4), who is named in part for family friend, the late Ireland rugby player Moss Keane.

Duties: President McAleese in 2008 at the GPO, Dublin, for the Easter Rising commemoration

Duties: President McAleese in 2008 at the GPO, Dublin, for the Easter Rising commemoration

"We haven't had much contact unfortunately, apart from Skype and FaceTime," she says.

Born in the Royal Victoria Hospital and growing up in the Ardoyne in north Belfast, her childhood in pre-Troubles Northern Ireland was a happy one, she recalls.

"My mother and father had nine children - five boys and four girls - and I was the eldest. I would have been very responsible, very sensible and an avid reader," she explains.

"We were the only Catholic family for a number of years in our street and our friends would have been Protestant kids - we all got on apart from one family who didn't like Catholics very much."

A life together: Mary McAleese and husband Martin have been married since 1976. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A life together: Mary McAleese and husband Martin have been married since 1976. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ms McAleese describes her parents as religious in the sense that they were very involved in the church, "but they weren't pious".

She adds: "Now I'm just hanging on by the thread to the Catholic church. I do have a very strong faith in God that keeps me going, but organised religion, in very many forms, not just the Catholic church, has some way to regain their credibility as conduits for a loving God, and that is particularly true in Belfast."

At St Dominic's she was a studious girl with wide interests, including the St Vincent de Paul Society.

"Debating was the thing that really captured me in early adolescence - I met my husband on the school debating circuit. It was cross-community and I had a lot of friends in it from schools like Belfast Royal Academy," she says.

But life in Belfast was about to change forever, as the embers of the old dying IRA were struck back into flame with the rise of "Paisley's brand of awful demagogic sectarianism" and the treatment of the Catholic population highlighted by the civil rights movement.

"I went to Queen's in 1969, which was not the best time to be going anywhere," Ms McAleese continues.

"The Catholic population needed to be defended by the forces of law and order. What they didn't need was this awful civil war.

"It was very regrettable and completely unnecessary, but it was a feature of the structural neglect of Northern Ireland's endemic problems."

But she loved university and the opportunity to make friends with people from across the divide, despite everything that was going on.

"When you are in each other's company on a daily basis, working together, befriending each other, you are able over time to deal with the differences in civilised ways," she says.

At home, the family became vulnerable as a series of attacks targeted Catholic neighbours one by one.

"I had realised we were in the firing line. My father was not able to come home at night from the pub he ran because it wasn't safe ­- he came home during the day and would sleep at a cousin's house at night," Ms McAleese recalls.

"I remember neighbours from just around the corner at Glenbryn estate gathering at our door to break our windows. The leader of that group graduated to using machine guns."

Her father's pub, The Long House off the Falls Road, was bombed by loyalists, killing a young woman.

He later owned a half share in a city centre pub, The Star and Garter, which was blown up by the IRA.

"We had the joy of being ecumenically oppressed by both sides of the paramilitary divide. It was completely destroyed," she says ruefully.

"We lived through all that, we lived through the tit-for-tat killings and the wastefulness of it. We were right in the middle of it in Ardoyne - that was our everyday life. I look back on it now and wonder in the name of God, why did we stay, because it was an evil place."

By the time they moved to a better life in Rostrevor in 1974, where her father took over the Corner Bar, Ms McAleese was a barrister and wanted nothing more than to be away from the trauma of Northern Ireland.

She was offered the post of Professor of Criminal Law at Trinity College Dublin, before working for a while as a journalist at RTE.

But in the 80s, she returned to live in Rostrevor, after taking up the role of Director of the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen's, happy to return to Belfast as long as she did not have to live there.

"I still had such a fear of the sectarian streets," she says.

In the early moves towards peace, John Hume and Fr Alec Reid engaged with republicanism in what came to be known as the Hume-Adams talks, ultimately leading towards an IRA ceasefire.

Following one of many setbacks in the tortuous process, Ms McAleese was approached by Fr Reid and asked to help with the dialogue, which was coming in for criticism from a series of public figures.

"My job was really to go and talk to key influencers and explain what it was about and what John's thinking was about it," she says. She describes herself as an early acolyte of John Hume, branding him a "towering figure" in the route to peace.

As for the late Rev Paisley, she reflects: "I thought he was until very recently the most dangerous demagogue of the 20th century, and I was very grateful when he changed tack and became a peacemaker, providing the capacity of the human being to change for the better. In his latter years he was very important to the peace process."

Despite her traumatic early brushes with naked sectarianism, she insists she felt pity for the young people who became swept up in paramilitarism.

"I always knew the choices these young men made were made almost in the heat of battle when they were too immature to realise the consequences, while older forces behind them were using and abusing them and filling their heads with drivel that made them make bad choices," she adds.

As president, her key theme was Building Bridges, forging relationships between the estranged communities and engaging with loyalism. Her husband Martin gave up work as a dentist to work alongside her in this vital role.

"My husband had been put out of his house on the Albertbridge Road by loyalist paramilitaries so he knew that hinterland very well. He was not embittered by it, but challenged by it," she adds.

"We would invite people to the Aras with a view to building friendships and it was fortunate that we had so many other friends who entirely came on board and offered to help, such as Colonel Harvey Bicker, who did Trojan work with us. With this we were able to establish things like a new dialogue around the sacrifices made in the Great War.

"The first year after the election, the Queen and I went to France to the Island of Ireland Peace Park which was dedicated to the memory of the almost 200,000 men from the north, south, east and west of Ireland who sacrificed their lives and health in the cause of the Great War.

"The Great War was an important route into the loyalist community who have such a deep affection for the remarkable story of the 36th (Ulster) division."

Another huge innovation was the celebration of the Twelfth at Aras an Uachtarain.

She admits they came under huge pressure to cancel that first Twelfth celebration following the tragic deaths of the three Quinn children, who were killed in an arson attack on their home in Ballymoney. But they felt it was better to carry on in their memory so that something like that would never happen again.

Over the years, Ms McAleese has left her mark on so many areas of Irish life, from her early championing of homosexual law reform through her friendship with Senator David Norris, her support of gay marriage alongside her son Justin, who is gay, for the ordination of women priests and for the campaign to remove the eighth amendment that banned abortion.

She knew the late Savita Halappanavar through dentistry circles, and her anger is palpable when she speaks of her untimely death.

Mrs Halappanavar, who died in 2012, had asked for a termination after being told she was having a miscarriage, but staff refused. Days later, she died from infection.

Ms McAleese adds: "I had thought that abortion law in the Republic protected the lives of pregnant women and then we had the horrendous case of Savira Halappanavar, a wonderful young Indian dentist who I knew.

"What a powerhouse she was, what a wonderful human being, and she ends up in an Irish hospital which tells her she can't have an abortion to save her life, and the upshot is that her and the child die.

"The Eighth was at least in part to blame for her death and I had absolutely no doubt in my mind that the eighth amendment simply had to go.

"You couldn't possibly support a law that allowed a mother and child to die."

Asked whether her faith caused any conflict with her support for the campaign, she bluntly replies "No" - and the same goes for gay marriage, ordination of women priests and the numerous other progressive causes she has championed, often to huge criticism and pressure.

"I have a very thick Ardoyne skin!" she simply comments.

Now qualified in canon law and Professor of Children, Law and Religion at the University of Glasgow, she has set her sights on the conflict between the lifelong obligations placed on young children by the Catholic Church at baptism and their right to freedom of conscience under the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

"The Catholic Church has ratified the Convention but now it has to realise that you can't impose significant obligations on little babies who don't understand what they are doing."

She is alive to the irony that the younger generations in Ireland, educated to a high standard by priests and nuns, are now holding the church to account.

"It's karma that the priests and nuns who educated us now have to listen while we talk back," she says.

'Here's The Story' by Mary McAleese is published by Sandycove, £20 (€25)