A junior minister has said Irish people who are living abroad can come home for Christmas, but they must do so as safely as possible.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said it is “perfectly legal” for people to return to Ireland provided they follow government regulations.

“We want you to come home, but we want you to come home safely,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“I have no problem with people coming home for Christmas. There’s lots of people, particularly in the UK, who are coming home. The one thing we ask you to do is to do it safely.”

“To obviously get the mandatory stuff, the regulatory tests and everything else. Maybe if you would consider going that extra mile and getting a few extra antigen tests when you come home,” he added.

Minister Brophy said the Omicron variant is “well in circulation” in Ireland and argued there will not be a significant difference in the transmission of strain because of people “who come home for Christmas and how it’s going to play out in terms of the numbers in the coming months”.

“It’s perfectly legal at the moment to come into Ireland and visit this country, provided you do your PCR tests; provided you do your antigen tests.

“We want you vaccinated – come home and do it safely,” he added.

Regarding the new antiviral pill from Pfizer that prevents people from becoming seriously ill from Covid-19, Minister Brophy confirmed that the Government is “looking to acquire” the drug.

Minister Brophy described the development of the pill as a “very significant development” and an “extra weapon” which could help to keep people out of hospital.

“And therefore, provides, I believe, a significantly increased chance of us being able to deal with and work through the Omicron wave which is obviously going to affect us and every other country,” he added.

In terms of the ongoing debate over whether schools should close this week to limit the spread of the virus in homes over Christmas, Minister Brophy said he believes schools should remain open and parents should send their children to school.

He argued that there is a “myriad” of opinions on how best to handle schools, but the government advice to keep schools open is appropriate.

“Government has to make a judgement call around this. The judgement call has been that overall, the best solution is to keep the schools open and to close them at the normal time.

“I’m not going to sit in judgement on any parent making a decision. I think the right thing for them to do, is to allow their children to attend school. I think it was the right thing to this week; I think it’s the right thing to do next week, but obviously parents will make-up their own minds in those areas,” he said.

In relation to the ongoing delays in the passport system, particularly for child passports, Minister Brophy said measures are being put in place to increase production, but added that people should still apply for passports in good time to avoid frustration.

He argued that people who have ordered passports online received them quickly and said the delays exist when documents have to be handled. He added that this situation was exacerbated by the pandemic.

To address this, Minister Brophy said the passport service is growing from 630 to 900 employees and its staff are currently working to address the backlog.

Meanwhile, earlier today the UK Supreme ruled that the PSNI was wrong by not investigating allegations of torture used against 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, in 1971.

Minister Brophy described the judgement as “very significant” and “welcome”.

“I think also their decision to reference that in the context of today’s standards, that it would be torture,” is also welcome he said.

“I think it highlights the complexities around dealing with legacy issues in Northern Ireland… and I think this judgement is an important part of that,” he added.

When asked if the PSNI should now launch an investigation, Minister Brophy said: “I think the court has made it quite clear that stopping the investigation there was the wrong thing to do and obviously there will have to be a decision, therefore, looked at by the authorities as to what they do now.

“But the court has made a very clear judgement in this case.”