‘We want to give them new, happy memories in Ireland’, Ukrainian children enjoy family fun day

Brother and Sister Daniil Sokolov (16) and Oleksandra Babich (21) from Ukraine having fun at Jumpzone in Sandyford. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Elina Bolshukova (7) and Solomia Stankvich (9) both from Ukraine having fun at Jumpzone in Sandyford. Photo: Steve Humphreys

After experiencing the horror of war and having to flee their homes, more than 120 Ukrainian children got to enjoy being children again at a family day in Dublin’s Sandyford.

The children, aged between five and 16-years-old, had the run of the Jump Zone indoor trampoline sports park today after it was hired out specially for them by secondary school teacher Jackie Durbin.

She said that with many Ukrainian refugee children cooped up in hotel rooms with nowhere to go, she wanted to give them “new, happy memories here in Ireland”.

Among those at the event was mother-of-four Antonina Anis who shared her joy at seeing her children happy again since arriving in Ireland.

“Seeing my kids smiling again, makes me feel as though we are re-born.

“It is so important for us to know that our kids are safe and protected, that they have somewhere to sleep and that they are continuing their education and most importantly having a childhood and happiness.”

Antonina left Ukraine with her children at the beginning of March. Her youngest child is one-year-old.

Her husband could not travel to Ireland with them, but she is hoping they will be reunited soon.

“I am at home by myself with the kids, my husband could not come. He is not a Ukrainian citizen, so he went back to his own country, but we are preparing documents for his visa that is required and we hope to be reunited soon.”

Oleksandra Babich, a 21-year-old journalism graduate, came to the event with her brother after seeing a lot of Ukrainian teenagers struggling since moving here.

“It’s really nice to see the younger children happy and even the older kids that are 16 or 17 are really enjoying themselves.

“I see a lot of teenagers at school, and they are really struggling, they are so scared and sad because we are looking at the news on Ukraine all the time.”

Oleksandra fled her home of Chernihiv, the closest Ukrainian city to the Russian border, after the war broke out.

She previously spent a year at the University of Limerick, so decided to travel to Ireland with her brother.

“I studied in the University of Limerick on my Erasmus year three years ago, so that is the reason I took my brother over here because I knew that it was a wonderful place.

“Back in Ukraine sometimes people aren’t that nice so when we came to Ireland, we could not believe how people can be so kind and nice for just no reason. I was so surprised.”

Her parents remain in Ukraine, as her mother decided to stay with her father and move closer to the Polish border.

“My mum is flying back and forth because she wants to be with us but also wants to be with our dad, so she travels a lot because she cannot stay here and be happy and she cannot stay there and be happy. So yes, we are separated, and I have not seen my dad for two months now unfortunately.”

Jackie said she wanted to do something for Ukrainians living in Ireland.

"I just thought there are so many Ukrainians here living in Ireland that deserved something to make them happy, especially the kids.

“I am a secondary school teacher, so I am very aware of the mental health issues with teenagers, and this gives them a break from what they are going through, to have some fun.”

Her friend Collette Talbot, who helped out on the day, has been providing aid to Ukraine and has travelled there three times in the last few months to take people across the border. She will travel there again on Friday in the hope of getting more refugees across the border.

“I am here but my heart is in Ukraine," she said.