‘We want Robert home, his children need him – we’re living a nightmare’

Today marks one year since Irish-based Australian engineer Robert Pether was arrested and illegally detained in Baghdad.

The father of three spends his days sitting on the floor of a 14-foot cell with 16 other men, hoping and praying he will make it home alive to his wife and children in Co Roscommon.

Speaking from the family home in Elphin, his wife, Desree, described the past 12 months as “absolute hell”.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Every day feels worse than the last. We are living a never-ending nightmare,” she said.

Last week, a UN body declared Mr Pether’s detention and that of his colleague, Khaled Radwan, illegal under international law and called for their immediate release.

Pether and Radwan were sentenced to five years last August by a court in Baghdad over a contract dispute between their employer and the Iraqi government. Mr Pether (46) was also personally fined €10.2m.

Since then, he and Mr Radwan have languished in prison with little access to their lawyers.

Mr Pether became ensnared in a dispute between his employer, CME Consulting – which in 2015 won a $33m (€30.3m) contract relating to the construction of a new $1bn headquarters for the Central Bank of Iraq – and the Iraqi government.

The building was the last one designed by renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid before her death and was set to dominate the Baghdad skyline from its position on the banks of the River Tigris.

Delays and increased costs due to the Covid pandemic hit the project. A dispute arose whereby the Iraqi government demanded the return of $12m paid to contractors.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) found both men were lured into returning to Iraq “on the pretext of assisting in an investigation and have been arbitrarily detained without legal basis”.

WGAD said it had received credible allegations that Mr Pether was “exposed to extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation and various forms of psychological abuse”.

According to the working group complaint, “Mr Pether was detained in a [two-metre by two-metre] cell with the lights permanently on”.

“He was reportedly blindfolded, interrogated, screamed at, threatened, insulted and shown torture rooms,” it said.

“In the first 12 days of detention, Mr Pether lost 15kg and became severely dehydrated. He was barred from any contact with the outside world for the first 19 days of his detention and was permitted to go outside for only two hours.”

The report also said he was reluctant to talk about his experiences in jail for fear of reprisal.

It found allegations of “abusive and coercive interrogations” credible. It also found credible allegations he had been forced to sign a statement in Arabic that he did not understand.

“The Working Group expresses its gravest concern at the allegations of torture and ill-treatment, which constitute a prima facie breach of the absolute prohibition of torture, which is a peremptory norm of international law,” the report said.

To date, there has been no response from the Iraqi government.

The report found the pair were given no reason for their arrest, and for three days no one knew their whereabouts.

It also noted with concern allegations that Mr Pether’s evidence was mistranslated to indicate guilt and that some charges were substituted during the hearing.

The UN and the men’s families have demanded their unconditional and immediate release, but Mrs Pether feels she is “screaming into a void”.

“They are two innocent men. We want Robert home. His children need him,” she said.

“His health has suffered, and we are terrified for him as he has lost 35 to 40 kilos already, so he is just trying to maintain his weight.

“He is locked in a 14-foot cell with no windows and no door with 16 other men.

“He is sitting on the floor on a cushion all day every day and only gets out twice a week.

“He is so distressed and can’t believe he is still there.

“The terrible impact on our children is just cruel. It has been absolutely devastating for them.

“Watching the impact on them over the last 12 months has been heartbreaking.

“I have watched the light go out of them. They aren’t as bright and cheerful as they were, and their smiles are forced. It’s unbearable to watch. They miss their dad so much every day.

“It is the case with so many arbitrary detentions worldwide where people are convicted with no evidence and no due process.

“It’s like a playbook. Robert might as well have been abducted by aliens because there was no humanity, no conscience, nothing.”

Looking back on the past year, Mrs Pether described it as “absolute hell”.

“When he rings from prison, I have the number in my phone as ‘Hell’. Robert rings me from hell,” she said.

“We are fighting tooth and nail for Robert. He needs to be out now. He shouldn’t even do another day since the UN report.”