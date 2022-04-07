| 6.5°C Dublin

‘We want Robert home, his children need him – we’re living a nightmare’

Family of Irish-based engineer held in Iraq do not know when they will see him again

Ordeal: engineer Robert Pether, who is being detained in Iraq Expand
Robert&rsquo;s wife Desree and daughter Nala in their home in Elphin, Co Roscommon Expand

Robert’s wife Desree and daughter Nala in their home in Elphin, Co Roscommon

Eavan Murray

Today marks one year since Irish-based Australian engineer Robert Pether was arrested and illegally detained in Baghdad.

The father of three spends his days sitting on the floor of a 14-foot cell with 16 other men, hoping and praying he will make it home alive to his wife and children in Co Roscommon.

