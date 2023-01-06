‘We want answers’ – ICA crisis deepens as protesters demand explanation for removal of three board members

Members of the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) holding a protest outside the organisation's headquarters on Merrion Road in Dublin, over their concerns about the charity's governance. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 6, 2023. See PA story IRISH ICA. Photo credit should read: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

Members of Ireland’s largest women’s organisation protested outside the headquarters of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) over what they claim are unanswered questions over governance.

More than a dozen members of the ICA from across the country staged the lunchtime protest at the ICA headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin, today.

They demanded answers over the alleged expulsion of three board members and other controversies affecting the organisation since 2018.

Bearing placards with slogans reading “We are members, not mushrooms” and “Reinstate the NEB 3”, the group of mostly middle-aged women held the protest on Nollaig na mBan – or the last day of Christmas traditionally celebrated here as “Women’s Christmas”.

The timing was symbolic, and was chosen to highlight “how capable women are of doing awful things to other women”, according to Breda Raggett, former National President of the ICA.

Ms Raggett raised the ongoing issue of the three voluntary members removed from the national executive board.

“I’m a member for 50 years and never, ever has the likes of this happened,” she said.

“We’re here for Nollaig na mBan and we’re here to support women. We’ve had a situation in our organisation where three members of the national executive board have been removed unjustly and wrongly and we don’t know why.”

Joanne Dunphy-Allen, ICA National Secretary, added: "We want answers and we’re being refused answers.

“We’re being ignored and people just wanted to get together and show solidarity.”.

The association – which was founded in 1910 and is the largest women’s organisation in Ireland with 15,000 members – was established as a social and educational hub for women in both rural and urban settings.

Despite claims on its website that the ICA membership structure ensures “that your voice is heard locally, in your county and nationally”, the protesters claim they are being kept in the dark about allegations swirling in recent years of poor corporate governance and inappropriate payments.

The Irish Independent revealed in November that the Charities Regulator has uncovered “entirely unsatisfactory” legal anomalies and has been writing to the ICA about a number of issues.

Among them was that the ICA agreed to pay annual “rent” of €16,500 to a prominent member for the use of her home office in 2019. The year before, the ICA discontinued paying an honorarium of €16,500 to those in the same position as the individual who was paid rent for a home office.

Independent.ie has requested a comment from the ICA about the protest and the concerns raised, but has not had a response.

However, in the ICA’s December newsletter, president Hilda Roche said “a lot” had happened since the last newsletter in September.

“Confidential ICA business has been leaked to the media, resulting in public controversy for our great organisation. It has been very upsetting for all,” she wrote.

The same newsletter also stated that members could be sued for defamation over comments made in their local WhatsApp conversations. It warned against airing grievances about individual members or the organisation in social media chat groups.

It also said the “rent” paid to a former member had been a temporary measure which was no longer in place.

Further controversy was addressed as the organisation defended the decision to sell some of its fine art 16 years previously.

“Having carried out relevant checks, it is the understanding that the [art] sale was within the remit of the decision-makers at the time,” the newsletter read.

“It is also our understanding that both the art sale and the commission from the sale of Daniel O’Donnell concert tickets supported the urgent needs of An Grianán (the ICA’s base in Co Louth), e.g. fixing of kitchen roof.”