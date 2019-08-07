The family of a teenager who disappeared from a nature resort in Malaysia believe she has been abducted, despite police insisting there is no sign of foul play.

'We still believe Nora was abducted' - Family's fears for 15-year-old as police say there were no signs of foul play

Nora Quoirin's family say they discovered her missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Sunday morning, with the window left open, and considered it a criminal matter.

The police said there were no initial signs of foul play but Nora's family said they had "no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost".

In a statement yesterday they added: "Nora's family believe she has been abducted. We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities, and is not like other 15-year-olds.

"She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself and she won't understand what is going on.

"She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost."

Police have expanded the search for Nora, with more than 160 personnel looking for the teenager. Those searching dense jungle and hilly terrain on foot and by helicopter include police, the fire and rescue services department, civil defence and the forestry department.

Sniffer dogs are being used in the search for Nora, who is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

Nora Quoirin with her mother Meabh. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Police said local indigenous people - known as Orang Asli - are also helping.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told a press conference that there was no evidence Nora had been abducted.

"We have no clues, no evidence to say this case is abduction," the police chief said. "We will do our very best. We will not give up hope. We believe that she didn't go far and that she had lost her way."

He said that sniffer dogs had picked up the teenager's scent within 100 metres from her resort bedroom but the trail stopped there.

He added the girl's mother Meabh had reported she was only in her undergarments when they put her to bed but it was unclear if she was dressed when she disappeared because nobody saw her leave.

Villagers who joined in the search expressed concern.

"This particular jungle, for outsiders, they don't know how to navigate, they get lost. Natives like me, we are used to this jungle," said Bali anak Akau.

Haanim Bamadhaj, a resort spokesman, said the Dusun management is baffled by Nora's disappearance.

Resort staff and even some guests had earlier joined in the search, she said.

"Our resort has been operating for 10 years and we have never even been robbed. We are doing our very best and praying hard," she said.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) had previously said Nora's disappearance was being treated as an abduction.

The girl's family said they were treating the disappearance as a "criminal matter".

Speaking to LBT from Belfast, Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew said: "Nora's parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

"We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police."

