'We simply couldn't leave when the need is so great' - aid worker warns of virus impact

Covid warning: Maria Kidney has vowed to continue her work in Africa.

A Cork woman who bravely refused to abandon her aid work in Africa despite the Covid-19 pandemic has warned that it could take years or even decades for the continent to overcome fallout from the virus.

Maria Kidney decided to remain in Kenya to continue her work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide (BCW) charity.

Ms Kidney and Martin Ballantyne, of Sligo, founded the charity to help with development work in rural Kenya.

Despite the pandemic they opted to remain in Kenya where they have volunteered with the Kericho County Emergency Preparedness and Response Team.

"There is no comparison with Ireland," said Ms Kidney.

Once the pandemic hit, Ireland poured money into healthcare systems, personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccine research and safety systems for schools, hospitals and factories.

In Kericho, there is little running water, no Covid-19 support payment, hardly any PPE, schools remain closed and health systems are chronically overstretched.

Ms Kidney said local healthcare workers were essentially playing Russian roulette with their lives in a brave bid to help pandemic victims.

"The impact will be felt here for many years - across health systems, economics, communities and households," she said.

"Where we work in Kericho County, about 90pc of the population are subsistence farmers. They cannot work from home. If they don't work, they don't eat."

She warned that self-isolation in crowded homes was virtually impossible because of a lack of space, while there is a chronic lack of running water across the region.

"Girls and women carry water every day to their households, with some spending up to four hours a day collecting it."

Ms Kidney said local health services were strained at normal times but were now struggling to cope with the world's worst pandemic since 1918.

Shockingly, in Kericho there are just seven doctors for every 100,000 residents.

There is very limited testing, a major shortage of PPE and a spiralling number of unexplained deaths across the community - resulting in people deliberately staying away from health centres.

The region has just one ventilator per every million people.

"We have been here 18 years and we simply couldn't leave when the need is so great," said Mds Kidney.

"We have, over the years, developed programmes that have now adapted to the current crisis.

"Our plan is to stay for as long as we are needed.

"We understand that the world is in crisis but for the developing world, basic needs aren't being met even on a normal day and now those basic needs are the difference between this crisis becoming a long-embedded battle and flattening the curve.

"As WHO (the World Health Organisation) says: 'We are only as strong as our weakest link. None of us are safe until all of us are safe'. We need the continued support of Irish generosity to continue our work."

Anyone interested in helping BCW can do so via www.brightercommunities.org.

