'We should not forget' - remembering a grandfather murdered by the Black and Tans in the Sack of Balbriggan

Tomorrow marks the centenary of one of the most notorious atrocities of the War of Independence when the Black and Tans went on the rampage, setting fire to the town and killing two men in a reprisal attack. John Meagher on an event that resonated around the world

'We should not forget&rsquo;': Sisters Mary English, left, and Stephanie Lawless, whose grandfather Seámus (James) Lawless was one of two men who died at the hands of the Black and Tans in the Sack of Balbriggan. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
John Meagher Twitter Email

When Mary English thinks of his gruesome death, she feels sadness, not rancour. On the night of September 20, 1920, her paternal grandfather, James Lawless, was murdered by the Black and Tans in one of the most notorious episodes of the War of Independence.

The 40-year-old IRA lieutenant, who was a barber in the north Co Dublin town of Balbriggan, was hauled from his home late at night and subjected to the most horrific death. It was a fate that also fell on another local man, John Gibbons, who had been suspected of being a Republican rebel.

It is thought that they were beaten and stabbed with rifle bayonets before their bodies were dumped on the street. Their killings had been in reprisal for the killing of an RIC head constable, Peter Burke, earlier in the day. Burke, a Catholic policeman from Galway, had been shot dead after an altercation in Smyth's pub in the town. His brother William, also an RIC officer, was seriously wounded, but would escape with his life.