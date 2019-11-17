'We say we are the friendly town... but what did this say about us?' - Ballinamore protests reflect wider issues

The Ballinamore Community Group, as they are known, had objected to the proposed rehousing of 130 asylum seekers in an apartment complex in the town. Last Friday, a High Court judge granted an injunction preventing protesters interfering with works to complete the construction of the direct provision centre in Ballinamore - and last night it appeared that the protest had been stood down.

While the group had said that they are welcoming of migrants into the area generally, they felt "that the proposed resettlement of such large numbers of people in such a small community is completely disproportionate to the needs of both the asylum seekers and the community at large".

With a population of 900 people, the group says that the numbers of people being considered for Ballinamore exceeds 15pc of the population, far in excess of what the town can handle. They, in turn, have faced online accusations of racism and xenophobia and calls to stop the protest.

In recent weeks, Monsignor Liam Kelly of the diocese of Kilmore had called for a suspension of the round-the-clock protest - but by then things had reached boiling point.

At the beginning of the month, Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny had his car burnt out in an apparent arson attack in the early hours of the morning. He had been a vocal proponent of the direct provision centre. In the aftermath of that attack, he urged the Government not to be cowed by "bullies" who want the plans for the centre to be shelved.

The protesters reject the idea that the attack had anything to do with them, or those who support them.

"Look, there has been lots of speculation," Gordon Hughes, a local auctioneer and spokesman for the group, told the Sunday Independent. "There could be lots of reasons.

"There is nothing to indicate that it was anything to do with Ballinamore - and I think comments along those lines are quite disrespectful to the town and the people." He adds that he, and the group, "utterly condemn the attack".

Hughes says that allowing 130 people into a town of this size will overwhelm already thinly stretched services.

"When these people come they often have a lot more issues than Irish people would have, be they mental or physical or whatever. We have only one doctor in the town. You also have to think of this in terms of education. We don't know how many children will come. There's already pressure on schools."

The protest has been seen as a microcosm of wider societal issues around how Ireland deals with migration. It also takes place against a backdrop of TD Noel Grealish's incendiary comments about the amount of money allegedly sent home by Nigerian immigrants and an ongoing debate about rural Ireland being left behind by a Dublin-driven prosperity.

And, yet, there are areas of Dublin, such as Fingal, where the proportion of non-nationals is close to the level asked of Ballinamore - but without the rancour and opposition.

Part of the reasons for this has been the different levels of consultation that have happened in Dublin and rural Ireland. There existed in Ballinamore the perception that the direct provision centre was being forced upon them by the Department of Justice, which, for reasons of commercial sensitivity, has to be somewhat secretive about sites earmarked for direct provision. Between the lines, locals drew their own conclusions, however.

"The developer came in, who I had never met, had a meeting in (neighbouring) Ballaghderreen," Fine Gael senator Frank Feighan recalls.

"But he tried to sugarcoat everything too much. He spoke about €30m being invested in the town and planning permission for a green-field site. They were going to put money in childcare facilities. And if there's one thing about the people of Ballinamore, they're not stupid."

Meaning, he clarifies, that all of the incentives indicated that if this centre was allowed, more would follow.

While opposition to the centre has been intense, there was also a significant cohort of the population in the town that welcomed the prospect of the direct provision centre.

One local woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Sunday Independent: "You can't be horrified by what Syrian refugees are going through when you see it on the television, but then be opposed to doing the neighbourly thing when they're on your own doorstep.

"Ballinamore is supposed to be the friendly town. What kind of publicity are all these protests for the area?"

Another woman, Caroline Dempsey, has organised a welcome committee for migrants and has stood opposite the protesters who are against the centre with a placard reading Failte Isteach.

She has said of those who protest at the centre, "I know some of those people and I know they are really nice people who are there with very good intentions."

It's a sentiment echoed by Feighan. "If I thought that they were even 1pc racist, I wouldn't have anything to do with them," he says. "My gut feeling is that it is possible to stand back and have a reasoned debate. Just because someone is against this thing doesn't mean they're bigoted."

For now, the plans for the direct provision centre have been put on hold by the Department of Justice - but despite the protest at the site being stood down, this small town continues to fight its corner in the national spotlight.

"We want migrants to come here," says Gordon Hughes. "They are good for the community, good for the economy and for Ireland. But housing them all in one place like this is bad for them and for us. Why can't they be spread out into different towns and have one family in every street?"

Independent councillor Des Guckian, who lives in neighbouring Roosky, says: "There is no proper planning for this, or for most things, in Ireland. Our current National Plan is to invest in our biggest cities. Rural areas are getting nothing. Dublin etc have the services and facilities which the asylum seekers need most. These are hospitals, schools, transport, recreational areas etc. Many of these are being lost in rural areas, which are in swift decline.

"Most people in Ireland wish to help the asylum seekers. The Government is playing on this fact by attempting to place these people in the most inappropriate places, without consultation.

"This is causing a civil war atmosphere for which the Government must be held responsible."

Sunday Independent