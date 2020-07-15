'We said the medicine they are giving Daddy isn't working' - mother-of-three on preparing her children for their father's passing

A heartbroken mother-of-three has told of how telling her children their father was going to die from cancer was the "worst moment" of her life.

Influencer Rachel Gorry (29) lost her husband, Daniel Gorry, to stage 4 esophageal cancer in April following a two year battle with the illness.

The pair have three children together, Leah (9), Holly (5), and Hannah (3).

Rachel said telling her children their father wasn't going to survive the illness was the "worst moment" of her life.

She said: "We were always honest with Leah. At the start we knew that we had a little bit of time when the doctor told us we had up to five years.

"So we just said to her that Daddy is really sick, and the doctors are going to try really hard to make him better, but we don't know if he is going to get better.

"And then, when we knew he was getting bad, we had to sit Leah down and say, the medicine that they're giving Daddy isn't working, and that Daddy is going to die."

She added: "It was the worst moment of my life. She just roared , she didn't even cry, she screamed. I've never heard it before. And we were all very upset and then Daniel slept with her that night and she clung to him."

Daniel and Rachel were on holiday in Portugal when he began to feel seriously ill.

"He was feeling unwell for a months, and he kept going into to the doctor and they said he had a gut infection," she told RTÉ's Ray D'Arcy Show.

"Two days into the holiday, he was just in agony. We rushed into a hospital and they said he was internally bleeding, it was really bad and that he could have died.

"They had to give them two blood transfusions, they put the camera down, and they said, 'We found a massive tumour, we think you have cancer but we can't take a biopsy because the internal bleeding is too bad and we're afraid it will get worse.'"

The couple returned home to Ireland and after having a biopsy, Daniel was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

"It's like being hit truck, I can't describe it," Rachel said.

"I asked the professor if it was treatable, but what I meant was, was it curable, was he going to die. He said, 'Yeah it's treatable, and we will give you a treatment plan.'

"We went up the next day and sat down and she just said 'Right do you want us to be brutally honest?' and we said yeah absolutely so she said, 'Look, you have stage four cancer,' she said, 'and you will have max five years to live. This will kill you.'

"He just looked at her and tears were just trickling down my face."

Rachel said Daniel showed great strength throughout his illness up until his final days.

"I can't describe his strength. You'd never have believed that he was sick for the two years that he was," she said.

"A couple of weeks before he died was when you'd say Daniel's sick, and that was the only time. The whole other time he was great, he wrote letters for the girls, we did memory boxes, his bravery was just unbelievable."

She recalled how in his final moments, Daniel asked her if she wanted to try for another baby.

"He was calling out for the kids, he was hallucinating so he'd always kind of shout stuff.

"I went over and he was like, 'Do you want to go again?' and I said, 'Will we go again? Will you stop!' So he took to laughing, and he lay back down and he passed away 20 minutes later."

She said she relies on a letter Daniel wrote for her before he passed away to get her through hard days.

"He was writing over a series of months and that is just my go to when I'm having a really bad day.

"It's funny, it's sad, he has me in stitches and then I'm looking at it and I'm saying, 'If he wasn't dead I'd kill him," she joked.

"He used to just say to me life goes on, and he said, 'If I have to look down on you and the kids. I don't want to see you devastated and torn apart and not be able to live your life.

"He used to always say to me, 'Make sure you're still doing your makeup and your tan and looking after yourself' because I would do that all the time.

"I kind of feel like you know I'm honouring his memory by doing all these little silly things."

Online Editors