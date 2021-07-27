‘We remember his fun, wit, sayings, cheeky smile and glint in his eye’ – uncle delivers funeral of drowning victim Killian Casey (15) 

Mourners, family and friends attend the funeral mass of Killian Casey at St Mary's Church and adjoining cemetery at Crosserlough, Co Cavan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A promising young footballer who died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a local beauty spot a week ago has been remembered as a kind and gentle young man who brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Mourners from the local community stood outside in the driving rain outside St Mary’s Church, in Crosserlough, Co Cavan, this afternoon as family and friends paid their respects to Killian Casey (15), from Rockfield, Crosserlough, Co Cavan.

He tragically died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital last Thursday after he was rescued from Lough Sheelin where he got into difficulty swimming last Tuesday.

His uncle, Fr Paul Casey, delivered the eulogy and spoke of how Killian’s parents Martin and Fiona were living through “every parent’s worst nightmare” following the tragic accident.

"No words today will change the tragedy that began this day week,” he said.

Read More

However he said the large turnout of mourners – in keeping with Covid restrictions – reflect how much he was loved by his family, including sisters Megan, Chloe and brother David, as well as his extended family, classmates, teammates and many friends.

"We remember his fun, his wit, his sayings, his cheeky smile and the glint in his eye,” he said, adding he had the privilege of baptising Killian in the same church just over 15 years ago.

He also expressed his sorrow and offered prayers to the family of another teenage boy from Co Monaghan who died in similar circumstances this week.

The 14-year-old was pulled from Hollywood Lake in Co Monaghan after getting into difficulty whilst swimming and died later on Monday at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. His death was the eighth water-related tragedy in Ireland over the past week.

Killian’s friends and family made offerings of a toy tractor to reflect his love of farming, cars and machinery as well as a family photo, to symbolise “his great love of his family”.

A music speaker was offered to reflect his love of music, a personalised licence plate and his favourite county jersey to symbolise his love of football with his local Crosserlough GAA club where he had been an active player since he was a boy.

Parish priest Fr Peter McKiernan spoke of the joy Killian brought to his family, through his first steps to simply being a teenage boy.

“Killian was the kind of person to walk into a room and put a smile on everyone’s face,” he said.

He said prayers to thank the emergency services, gardaí and staff at Temple Street Children’s Hospital who tried to save him and the many neighbours and friends who supported the Casey family through their ordeal.

His sisters Megan and Chloe spoke of how “nothing in the world can prepare us for this pain” .

They said he will always be remembered for his love of life, his “singing into a sweeping brush”, his love of music, his “wee dance moves”.

Chloe spoke poignantly of Killian’s favourite song The Day the World Shut Down by Marty Mone and how “last Thursday it really did feel like the world shut down”.

She said the family will continue to sing the song in memory of their beloved brother.

He was buried in the adjoining cemetery following the requiem mass.

Read More



