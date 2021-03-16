| 9.3°C Dublin

‘We really want to pray this is a once in a lifetime thing’ – 2020 left deep scars for publicans that might never heal

They thought they would be closed for a fortnight but the virus had other plans, writes Amy Molloy

World renowned fiddler Frankie Gavin performs a lament marking exactly a year to the day that pubs in Dublin's Temple Bar closed. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

World renowned fiddler Frankie Gavin performs a lament marking exactly a year to the day that pubs in Dublin's Temple Bar closed. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The mood in Redmond’s pub in Scarawalsh on March 15, 2020, was sombre. All the Sunday regulars were there, but the atmosphere wasn’t the same.

At midnight, the bar they relied on for some craic and company would be closing its doors for two weeks – or so they thought.

It’s one of the smallest pubs in Co Wexford and with social distancing in place, you wouldn’t fit more than four people in the main bar.

