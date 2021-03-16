‘We really want to pray this is a once in a lifetime thing’ – 2020 left deep scars for publicans that might never heal

The mood in Redmond’s pub in Scarawalsh on March 15, 2020, was sombre. All the Sunday regulars were there, but the atmosphere wasn’t the same.

At midnight, the bar they relied on for some craic and company would be closing its doors for two weeks – or so they thought.

It’s one of the smallest pubs in Co Wexford and with social distancing in place, you wouldn’t fit more than four people in the main bar.

It’s been around since the 1800s, passing through six generations of the Redmond family. For locals, it’s more like a second home than a pub.

It’s a place where some of the elderly in the area would go for a hot whiskey and a natter around the fire in the back room; where players from the Marshalstown-Castledockrell GAA and camogie teams go for post-match drinks and where U2 frontman Bono used to call in for a quiet pint when visiting relatives in the Model County.

All that was taken away by the Covid-19 pandemic and the past 12 months have been extremely lonely for its owners, Theresa and Aidan ­Redmond.

“A few of our very good customers have sadly passed away and we couldn’t give them a proper send-off, so it’s been terrible,” Mrs Redmond told the Irish Independent. “We miss the company and all our regulars miss each other.”

Her four sons Aidan, Michael, Dominic and Darragh, and daughter Louise have all been involved in some shape or form with the pub through the years.

Aidan and Dominic invested in their “little baby” – the ‘backyard barn’ last September, so customers could enjoy a socially distanced pint outdoors. It was up and running only a few weeks before it had to close again due to the second lockdown in October. Redmond’s hasn’t been open since.

“We’re lucky that we own the place, but the Government support could have been better. You still have to keep insurance, lighting and heating and we spent a good bit of money doing up stuff for the reopening. If we go into another winter of this, it will be very difficult.

“The roll-out of the vaccine is not helping. We need to get a large chunk of the summer out of it. If we have to stay shut until September, I don’t know what will happen. And sure we don’t know what drinking patterns will be like if we do open. It’s all up in the air at the moment. People have been drinking at home for so long now.

“People are getting older and so are our regulars, so maybe the whole culture will change.

“We will welcome them back with open arms and be delighted to see them. We miss them all. We do try to keep in touch on Facebook but it’s not the same.”

The full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the pub sector won’t be known until trading resumes, but the reality is that 2020 left scars which may never heal.

Hundreds of publicans who are leasing properties are facing pressure from landlords for rent, while others are weighing up their options.

A recent survey of 1,029 people working in the hospitality sector revealed nearly half have struggled with rent and mortgage payments. There has also been a mass exodus of workers who spent their lives serving the industry.

Lockdown has left hundreds of thousands of hospitality and entertainment staff out of work, according to the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

In Dublin, where around 250 wet pubs have been closed for a year, 14 have so far confirmed they won’t be reopening. It is feared more will follow suit.

While traditional pubs are hopeful of trading this year if the vaccine roll-out progresses, nightclub owners don’t know what the future holds – but they are living in hope.

David Morrissey, the new vice-chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), has always adapted his businesses to move with the times.

In 2019, he replaced VIP haunt Lillie’s Bordello with Lost Lane, a music and entertainment venue. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, its doors have been shut longer than they were open.

“We celebrated our first birthday in lockdown,” he said. “The big concern is what happens to late bars and nightclubs even if traditional pubs and gastropubs open.

“There are still going to be venues that cannot have social distancing, with a DJ in one corner and two metres between people dancing. They need to ensure that support remains for nightclubs and late bars even when things open back up and certain restrictions are lifted, otherwise we’re going to lose some of these amazing venues.”

Mr Morrissey is director of Lost Lane and the Porterhouse Central, which together employ almost 60 people, including administrative staff.

Like all publicans, he still has substantial insurance, rates and overheads to pay. His employees have also been met with great challenges.

“I poured all of my money into Lost Lane unfortunately so it’s quite sad how things have panned out,” he said.

“None of my staff have left yet but I don’t know what’s in their heads. They’ve said, ‘Jesus, what if something like this were to happen again? We’d be screwed.’

“We really want to pray this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. People cannot survive in Dublin on the PUP. Some of these people have never been on social welfare in their lives.

“Bartending was always a career, even when you were in college or whatever, that you could always fall back on. Suddenly, that safety net is gone.

“We can try and spend our days upskilling ourselves, but I think the truth about how many people have left the talent pool won’t be known until we do actually reopen.”

Mr Morrissey, originally from just outside Cashel in Co Tipperary, grew up working in rural pubs, where he learned the tricks of the trade.

His new role with the LVA will involve representing establishments in the greater Dublin area, but he also has a big interest in seeing the future of rural Ireland protected.

“Country pubs are so much more than pubs. They’re community centres and sometimes the only outlet that people have,” he said.

“I’m going to make a point of doing my own tour, going around to every country pub I can when this is all over.”

Hospitality workers yesterday launched a #notdisposable campaign, inspired by the heartfelt comments of publican Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, who said he felt “utterly disposable”.

Staff shared fond memories and photos of life pre-­pandemic to remind the public that there are a lot of people who depend on pubs, hospitality, arts and entertainment and that the future of these sectors is integral to Irish society.