An abandoned older dog has received dozens of offers for a new home after a plea from the shelter that saved her.

'We really think Maggie deserves to be loved forever' - animal shelter makes special plea for 10-year-old 'dumped' dog

Maggie the Jack Russell arrived at ASH Animal Rescue Co. Wicklow to the surprise of the centre's owner Helena Le Mahieu.

The ten-year-old dog was found after being "dumped" in the centre while the owners were away.

"We were taking some dogs to hydro therapy, we do this for some of the dogs that have problems with their hind legs and back, and when we came back we noticed that some of the dogs were in different places to where they should be," said Le Mahieu.

"Then we went inside and found Maggie upstairs."

Described as a "gentle and timid" dog, staff at the centre quickly upload a photo of Maggie on Twitter seeking a new home for the terrier.

Unfortunately, the centre received no replies.

Posting again on Twitter the animal charity said: "We had not a single enquiry about our Maggie.

"We know that with 10 years old she is not a cute puppy anymore but for her breed this is not yet old either and just look at those sad eyes.

"We really think she deserves to be loved forever in a relaxed home

Since the post, interest in Maggie has exploded with her tweet has been liked by nearly 750 people and shared by over 500 users including Health Minister Simon Harris.

Comments on the post have been flooded with offers from sympathetic dog lovers willing to take Maggie into their home.

Nadine Rödel, who volunteers at the centre and runs the animal sanctuary's Twitter page said the response has been overwhelming but hopes that Maggie will now be adopted this week.

"She is a very gentle dog. She is a bit older but still young for her type of breed. She might be a bit overweight but she is healthy and just a bit timid but she is great around other dogs.

"We do not know much about her background but we think she might not have been treated well," Ms Rödel explained.

"It was amazing to see the responses because Ash are doing a great job and deserve the attention, they are located in the Wicklow Mountains so it can be harder for some people to get to them but they do great work.

"Some people said that they were interested but we have to wait and see if they will come today."

ASH Animal Rescue is a non-profit organisation and is based in Rathdangan, Co.Wicklow and has taken in hundreds of unwanted dogs and cats and a variety of other animals since it's beginning in 1990.

The centre operates under a strict NO-KILL policy, with all animals unable to be re-homed being housed permanently within the sanctuary.

In 2017, 916 dogs were put down in Ireland, a 40pc reduction from the 1,522 dogs euthanised the previous year.

Meanwhile, 11,559 dogs entered Irish pounds last year, an decrease of 8pc from the 12,549 who entered such institutions in 2016.

The figures for 2018 are yet to be released.

Online Editors