‘We put the country before our families and had it thrown in our faces’ – essential workers react to aged-based vaccine roll-out 

 As Government restructures vaccination programme, teachers, classroom special needs assistants, chemists, gardaí and bus drivers voice their shock and dismay

SNA Robert Sullivan from Johnstown, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy

Amy Molloy and Arlene Harris

There is a feeling of shock and dismay among various professions after the Government decided to adopt an aged-based vaccination roll-out.

Ireland’s inoculation programme has been under fire since it began and many groups feel they have been largely forgotten. Some teachers, special needs assistants and gardaí have all criticised the decision, while others admit they believe it is a fairer process.

Most of us have been working from home for the last year, but essential retail staff, those working in public transport, hospital cleaners, porters and kitchen staff and many others, have been at the coalface since last March.

