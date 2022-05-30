‘We promise to do better’ – An Post ‘sorry’ for poor customer phone support

An Post has promised to improve its customer service after a Ukrainian woman living in this country was unable to transfer money home using its current account app.

It comes after a number of people who have opened An Post current accounts

have complained about the quality of its customer supports.

One of the complaints comes from a Co Kilkenny woman who recommended the An Post current account app to a Ukrainian woman staying with her to use to send money home.

The woman from the war-ravaged country has been unable to get the money transfer to work.

The post office operator has now apologised after the Ukrainian customer complained, and a number of other customers said they have been unable to resolve problems by contacting An Post.

An Post said it is moving its phone support service in-house from this week.

It had been outsourced to an external provider.

The imminent departures of Ulster and KBC banks has seen An Post current account openings up 45pc on last

year.

The Co Kilkenny woman said she advised the Ukrainian national staying with her to open a current account with An Post as she collects her benefit payments in a post office each week.

“Once she got set up, she transferred €100 to a friend in Ukraine, via online banking,” she said.

“She set up the IBAN, etc, and sent the money.

“That was May 11 and her friend still has not received the money.

“Would it take that long for money to transfer electronically to a Ukraine bank?”

The woman said it was very difficult to contact An Post customer service.

“We have been trying to get a response from An Post customer service,” she said.

“There is no response to emails, you are left hanging on the phone for ages.

“Even the local postmistress where we live told me she has hung on the phone so long with queries for customers and has been cut off after 20 minutes.”

The Co Kilkenny woman questioned why An Post branch staff are not able to sort out queries when the branch network is so integral to An Post’s operations.

Asked about this particular situation, An Post said money transfers to countries not covered by SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area), such as Ukraine, are complex.

“We are providing free money transfers through Western Union to Ukraine, and this may be a quicker option for some people,” said a company spokesperson.

Contact details for the Ukrainian woman were provided to An Post, and the postal service operator contacted her

.

The money was transferred for free using Western Union, and An Post offered another €100 to her as a gesture of goodwill.

An Post said its customer service teams are exceptionally busy due to the surge in bank account switching.

“We aim to answer our calls within five minutes, at busy times this can fluctuate and can get up to 15 minutes,” said the spokesperson.

An Post said it aims to continually improve its customer service levels, and from this week its entire customer service operation will move in-house, from an external supplier.

“This means that we will be better positioned to directly support more customers with our own highly trained and experienced in-house customer services team,” An Post said. “We apologise to any customer who has had problems reaching us.”