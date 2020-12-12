‘We never realised all the good Colm Horkan did, just helping out people day to day’

Detective Garda Colm Horkan should have celebrated his 50th birthday this weekend.

He had even made plans for a joint celebration with his aunt, who recently turned 90.

Instead, his family and friends will have Mass in his honour, and they will remember him with love and pride.

He was shot dead in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, in the line of duty on a summer night in June. A man is facing trial for capital murder.

Almost six months have passed, but Colm’s brother Brendan and cousin Liam Breheny explain that this means nothing, when your world has been upended.

“Without sounding silly, it seems like yesterday I got that phone call in the middle of the night, yet it feels like forever,” says Liam. “You have to keep reminding yourself it has been six months.”

Liam is a first cousin and close friend of Colm. They grew up together, and both played football for their beloved Sarsfields GAA in Mayo. Both men dedicated their precious time to their club and community.

Liam and Brendan agreed to speak about Colm ahead of his 50th birthday and the launch of a memorial project of a new all-weather pitch and community walkway project being developed in his honour.

Brendan Horkan explains that even before the death of his eldest brother, this birthday would be bittersweet for the family.

“Colm was a twin. We lost my sister Colette to cancer. So it was always going to be tough,” said Brendan.

“It’s surreal really to think the twins are gone. Neither of them is here to celebrate their 50th birthday,” Brendan says softly. Time has not lessened the ferocity of brutal shock thrust upon the Horkan family by Colm’s death.

“At the funeral, people would come up to us and tell us they didn’t know what to say. But there is nothing anyone can say. It’s beyond our wildest belief. And it is still impossible to believe.”

Sarsfield’s GAA club has officially announced plans to develop a new all-weather floodlit pitch at Fr O’Hara Park in Charlestown, named ‘The Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch’.

The development will also include new community walkways and facility upgrades.

The project will take three years to complete. It will require significant funding through the Sports Capital Programmes and support from the local community and wider diaspora.

Brendan believes it is the perfect way to honour Colm, a gifted footballer who won county medals and played for the Mayo under-21s.

“When the lads came up with this idea, we really thought it was great. It’s a fitting tribute for the man he was,” said Brendan.

“The GAA was such a big part of his life. He was dedicated to it for so many years.

“There is a community walkway too, so it’s not just a GAA thing; it’s a community thing. That would have meant something to him.

“He will never be forgotten by his friends and us, but in 30, 40, 50 years, the kids of the town will be able to say they are going to Colm’s pitch.”

In the days, weeks and months since Colm’s death, his family has been overwhelmed with the support they have received.

“The GAA was fantastic. Throughout the funeral, you could really feel it. But the support from the whole community was just phenomenal.

“And countrywide too, the amount of cards and letters we have received to my father’s house is just unbelievable.

“You couldn’t imagine the outpouring of emotion and sorrow. People just wanted to reach out and say to my father and us that they were devastated by it.

"We didn’t realise the way he touched people’s lives. As we knew, he was a guard, and he was always professional and courteous, but people have been able to tell us all he did for them.

“And you think, Jesus, we didn’t realise all the good he did, just day to day. He was so unassuming about it as well, and he would never say anything about it.

“That’s why he went into the guards – to help people.”

Brendan believes Colm inherited much of his personality from their father, Martin.

“He’s from the old stock. He will always try and put on a brave face, but I know he still can’t believe it.

“He says it himself. He will never get over it, and the shock is ever-present.

“That’s where Colm got it, I suppose, and from my mother, of course, God rest her,” said Brendan.

Liam Breheny thinks Colm struck a chord with people because of how he lived his life.

“I knew he was a good guy and the kind of person who always put a smile on your face, but I didn’t think about it until we lost him.

“Unless you are a truly horrible person, most people would get some plaudits when they die. There would be nice stuff said about them, which is just common courtesy.

“I think with Colm, people read between the lines and realised that he was the real deal. He was everything that people were saying about him.

“He had a wonderful sense of empathy.”

He adds: “I think everyone has bought into it (the new pitch). They see that Colm is more than just a plaque somewhere, or a tournament. I know he would be really happy about this.”