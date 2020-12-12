| 5.2°C Dublin

‘We never realised all the good Colm Horkan did, just helping out people day to day’

Family hope new GAA pitch will be a fitting tribute to murdered detective garda

Brendan Horkan, brother of the late Colm Horkan, and Liam Breheny, Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club chairman, at the Mayo club where a new pitch development project is being named in Colm&rsquo;s honour. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand

Eavan Murray

Detective Garda Colm Horkan should have celebrated his 50th birthday this weekend.

He had even made plans for a joint celebration with his aunt, who recently turned 90.

Instead, his family and friends will have Mass in his honour, and they will remember him with love and pride.

