We need to let political leaders know that God and worship are utterly essential, warns bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Raphoe has expressed frustration with the ongoing closure of churches in his message for Lent which begins tomorrow, Ash Wednesday.

In his pastoral letter, Bishop Alan McGuckian has taken issue with public officials who believe that religious services are a non-essential activity, and as such are less important than shopping, physical exercise, and a number of other activities.

“We need to let our political leaders know that God and our worship of him are central to us; they are utterly essential,” Dr McGuckian stated today.

The Bishop of Raphoe, Co Donegal, also highlighted the frustration some Catholics feel over the Church’s full cooperation with Government guidelines, perceiving this as “acquiescing in the falsehood that God and his service and our public witness to him are not essential”.

He quoted a recent comment by Pope Francis in which the Pontiff said that the right to worship must be “respected, protected and defended by civil authorities like the right to bodily and physical health”.

Dr McGuckian paid tribute to parish communities all over Ireland, who he said had taken “the utmost care” to make sure that churches are as safe as possible, and he thanked dedicated clergy and countless volunteers who have made this happen.

“I want you to know that I long for our churches to be open for Mass and the sacraments as soon as possible,” he said.

Dr McGuckian’s comments follow those of Bishop Tom Deenihan in which he said that keeping churches closed for Easter would be “difficult to justify” and “quite unpopular”.

Speaking to the Irish Catholic newspaper, the Bishop of Meath noted that last Easter had seen churches shut for public ceremonies during the first lockdown. Easter is one of the highpoints of the Christian liturgical year.

“Priests and parishioners are now quite concerned that we will not be allowed to celebrate the Easter ceremonies this year either,” he said.

“As [Covid] numbers decline and as vaccines are rolled out, particularly amongst those who are most vulnerable, that would be difficult to justify,” he said.

According to Dr Deenihan: “Our churches are probably safer than shopping malls and supermarkets – there is less movement and more social distance.”

He said he felt it was “very important” that churches would be open for Holy Week and Easter this year, which falls on April 4.

Separately, in his Lenten message, Bishop Denis Nulty, Administrator of the diocese of Ossory, has highlighted the Vatican’s request to those who have been able to obtain blessed ashes for Ash Wednesday. He said that they should not apply the ashes to the forehead in the usual manner, but should sprinkle them on the top of people’s heads.

Online Editors