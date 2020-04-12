| 8°C Dublin

'We need to heed the advice of our doctors' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on coronavirus and how and when restrictions will be lifted

IN CHARGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says 'something that we definitely don't need in the next couple of years is pay cuts — or welfare cuts or increases in income tax'. Photo: Steve Humphreys

IN CHARGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says &lsquo;something that we definitely don&rsquo;t need in the next couple of years is pay cuts — or welfare cuts or increases in income tax&rsquo;. Photo: Steve Humphreys

IN CHARGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says ‘something that we definitely don’t need in the next couple of years is pay cuts — or welfare cuts or increases in income tax’. Photo: Steve Humphreys

IN CHARGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says ‘something that we definitely don’t need in the next couple of years is pay cuts — or welfare cuts or increases in income tax’. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Philip Ryan

Leo Varadkar should be on holidays now. He planned to go away next week with his partner, Dr Matthew Barrett, including a few days in Spain. But now, despite Fine Gael coming third in the election, he finds the ultimate responsibility for running the country, and forming the next government, rests with him.

Philip Ryan: A lot has been asked of the public this weekend and for the coming month. Is there any glimmer of hope you can give them?

Leo Varadkar: I really want to thank the Irish people for cooperating with the new regulations, and social distancing, but unfortunately we do have to ask for more, because the virus isn’t going away.

