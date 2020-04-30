| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We need to eradicate this crisis across the world, and that includes the developing countries'

An Irish couple have decided to stay in rural Kenya to continue their aid work as the coronavirus crisis continues

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity. Expand

Close

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity.

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity.

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity.

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

AN IRISH couple have bravely refused to abandon their aid work in Africa despite fears the Covid-19 pandemic could inflict the world's heaviest death toll there.

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity.

Maria, who hails from Cork, and Martin, who is from Sligo, founded the charity to help with development work in rural Kenya.