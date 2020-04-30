AN IRISH couple have bravely refused to abandon their aid work in Africa despite fears the Covid-19 pandemic could inflict the world's heaviest death toll there.

Maria Kidney and Martin Ballantyne have decided to remain in Kenya to continue their work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide charity.

Maria, who hails from Cork, and Martin, who is from Sligo, founded the charity to help with development work in rural Kenya.

Now, despite the threat posed by Covid-19, they opted to remain in Kenya where they have volunteered with the Kericho County Emergency Preparedness and Response Team.

The Irish couple are now assisting with community sanitisation programmes, the provision of personal protection equipment for local healthcare workers and the conversion of buildings into special isolation wards.

Incredibly, their region of Kenya has just one ventilator per every million people.

“We have been here 18 years we simply couldn’t leave now when the need is so great. We have, over the years, developed programmes that have now adapted to the current crisis,” Maria explained.

“Developing countries will be disproportionately affected through their lack of strong health systems, lack of access to healthcare and running water.

"Crucially, it is not just the lack of physical equipment or facilities, but even access to health workers too.

"In Kericho County, Kenya there are seven doctors for every 100,000 people. At the moment, we are struggling to even buy thermometers."

The couple said they could not leave when the area's need was greatest.

“We understand that the world is in crisis but for the developing world basic needs aren’t being met even on a normal day and now those basic needs are the difference between this crisis becoming a long-imbedded battle and flattening the curve.

"We need to eradicate this crisis across the world, and that includes the developing countries. As WHO says: ‘We are only as strong as our weakest link. None of us are safe until all of us are safe’. When we are in crisis it is not easy to think of others. We need the continued support of Irish generosity to continue our work."

The couple are now hoping to raise funds to help in the desperate battle to protect the most vulnerable from the virus in Africa.

"All monies raised will fund what is needed to protect these communities from Covid-19 including soap and water containers, training for health workers, communication materials, PPE and preparation of health facilities and equipment."

Anyone interested in helping BCW can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ourfutureisinyourhands