Professor Sam McConkey said a public discussion was needed when it came to the nation's "risk appetite" towards reopening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that 1,000 or 2,000 cases a day at this stage of the pandemic is not the same as such a level of cases “back in January”.

He said that the “link” between infections and hospitalisations has been “significantly weakened” due to the vaccine rollout.

Speaking to reporters at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said that cases “will rise dramatically in the next few weeks” but that there should not be a “spiral of fear”.

“It’s a wave that’s happening but it’s a wave that we can withstand.

“But I do think that we need to avoid getting into a spiral of fear here. The Delta wave is happening but it’s going to be different than other waves.”

He said that even if numbers in ICU trebled, they would still remain under 50.

Mr Varadkar said that the lifting of all restrictions, including social distancing and the wearing of masks in the UK on July 19 is “too risky”.

He warned that if “things go wrong” across the pond, there will be a “spillover effect” here.

“The prospect of packed theatres in the West End and packed nightclubs in Manchester being packed to the rafters is one that would concern me, to be quite frank, in this country.

“If things go wrong in England, it will have a spillover effect in Ireland,” he added.

It comes as infectious disease expert Professor Sam McConkey said the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 will “definitely” rise to 1,000 per day in the next three to six weeks.

Prof McConkey said he was unsure whether this would happen by July 19 but said it will happen, adding that this fourth wave of infections will be “very different” to the rest.

“I think that the number of cases of Delta definitely will rise to 1,000 cases, I’m not sure whether it will be by July 19 but I think it may be in three to six weeks’ time.

“I think this will be very different to the first, second and third waves in Ireland because it will predominantly affect healthy, younger people and we know they don’t get as much hospitalisation or sickness or death or ICU, which is good.

“We have very high vaccination rates in the vulnerable and elderly in Ireland, which I hope will substantially protect them but what I worry about is about 5pc of the young people that get Covid will get some of the post-Covid ongoing symptoms.

“We know there are clots and heart issues, strokes and various other manifestations that go on for months and perhaps even years after,” Prof McConkey said on Newstalk radio.

While Prof McConkey expects cases to rise significantly in the coming weeks, he does not anticipate a scenario where Ireland’s health service is put under severe pressure as a consequence.

“I expect it will cope adequately with this as there will be much less need for oxygen and much lower numbers with respiratory failure. I don’t see this as the sort of existential threat to the survival of our health service that we certainly feared in the first, second and third wave.

“We have seen with this variant in England, the UK and a bit in Northern Ireland, there are large numbers of cases but much less severe respiratory failure and hospitalisation,” Prof McConkey said.

Whether Ireland is being too conservative in its reopening is a debate for Government on the “national appetite for risk”, Prof McConkey believes.

“It’s a risky world we all live in and we don’t like to talk about that. Once our risk from [Covid] becomes similar to other risks such as roads, that we take every day, then my view is we should seriously consider..that opening up and having a similar risk from Covid is okay.

“It’s a decision for the nation, we need a public discussion on our risk appetite. Are we willing as a society to accept those risks?” Mr McConkey said.

The infectious diseases consultant said the UK’s decision to press ahead with their reopening was a “politically motivated” one that comes with risks. He said he was “surprised” by the decision from Boris Johnson’s government.

“They’re not saying go back like it's 2019 but rather let's move towards individual responsibility and while there may be enough knowledge of the virus to do that in many areas, I don’t think it will be enough. I think we are going to see a lot of cases in the UK,” Prof McConkey said.

This comes as the WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan said the world was leaving people “with hundreds of times more likelihood of dying from Covid, unvaccinated” while vaccinating younger people who are at much less risk from infection.

“The problem at the minute is, vaccines are so unevenly distributed that countries don’t have a hugely important tool in their armory.

“It's very, very clear in this pandemic who is at risk of dying. If you are over 65 with an underlying condition, you are hundreds of times more likely to die, literally hundreds of times more likely to die than a 20-year-old with the infection.

“Yet, we’re busily going about vaccinating those who have a highly unlikely, if any, chance of dying. The reality is there are people with a significant risk, and I mean a significant risk of dying, and we’re leaving them unvaccinated,” Dr Ryan said.