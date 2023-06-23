'We need the moolah, you have it, so you're going to give it to us' – how we uncovered the Anglo Tapes scandal
At the height of austerity, this newspaper obtained tapes of explosive conversations among Anglo Irish Bank top brass. Paul Williams and Fionnán Sheahan recall the fraught task of bringing their contents to light – and the ensuing storm
A sheet of paper containing less than 500 words of transcript of a conversation between two bank executives lit the fuse of what became known as the Anglo Tapes investigation.