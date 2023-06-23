'We need the moolah, you have it, so you're going to give it to us' – how we uncovered the Anglo Tapes scandal

At the height of austerity, this newspaper obtained tapes of explosive conversations among Anglo Irish Bank top brass. Paul Williams and Fionnán Sheahan recall the fraught task of bringing their contents to light – and the ensuing storm

Anglo tapes: David Drumm has refused to discuss the case with the media. Artwork by Shane Mc Intyre

Paul Williams and Fionnán Sheahan Yesterday at 03:30