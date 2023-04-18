‘We need people who believe’ – George Mitchell implores NI leaders to ‘show courage’

Despite leukaemia battle, former senator (89) returns to Belfast 25 years on from Good Friday Agreement

Peace pioneer: Former US Senator George Mitchell and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chat at Queen’s University Belfast yesterday. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Former US President Bill Clinton (left) bows as he meets former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire,

(l-r) Eamon Ryan, Bertie Ahern, artist Colin Davidson, Heather MacLachlan, George Mitchell, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Professor Ian Greer, and Northern Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, after the unveiling of a bust of Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Former US President Bill Clinton, former US Senator George Mitchell, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in Belfast for an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/R

It was a deeply personal moment for former senator George Mitchell when he returned to Belfast yesterday – the city where he helped to bring about the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

Mr Mitchell (89), who is undergoing treatment for acute leukaemia, took part in his first public event in three years at Queen’s University to mark the anniversary.

Former US president Bill Clinton, former British prime minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were also sitting side by side once more.

Joined by his wife Heather, Mr Mitchell said his ability to function has been “severely diminished” but he was determined to mark the occasion in person. In a moving address, he praised the “wisdom, courage, and grace” that delivered peace.

Former US President Bill Clinton (left) bows as he meets former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire,

“We need your ongoing patience, stamina and perseverance,” he said. “We need people who believe, who know, that the possibility exists within the impossible. Don’t let it slip away.”

Hillary Clinton, who is a chancellor of Queen’s and chaired the event, joined the politicians in commending political leadership in the region for sustaining peace for a quarter of a century.

But they implored politicians to end the current Stormont stalemate – caused by the Democratic Unionist’s refusal to go into power-sharing in a row over the post-Brexit deal – with Mr Blair saying the leaders know what they have to do.

“We know that peace isn’t perfect, we know the institutions have been rocky and unstable as they are today,” he said.

"We know there is still a lot of mistrust and distrust between the communities but we also know that Northern Ireland is a much better place than it was before the Good Friday Agreement.

(l-r) Eamon Ryan, Bertie Ahern, artist Colin Davidson, Heather MacLachlan, George Mitchell, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Professor Ian Greer, and Northern Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, after the unveiling of a bust of Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“The only thing I would say to today’s leaders is: I think when you stand back and you reflect, you know in your heart of hearts what the right thing to do is and you just get on and do it.”

Mr Ahern said he “worked hard” to get the DUP “on side” during the negotiations and would be “hopeful” that they would “pay the reward back to us to stay with us”.

“There are enough big things to be dealing with and to be arguing about some detail over something or another, I am not sure what it is,” he said, to laughter.

Missing were the two politicians responsible for brokering the deal: the late former SDLP leader John Hume, who died in 2020, and former Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble, who died last year. Mr Trimble’s daughter Victoria made her way through the crowd to have a private word with Mr Blair, who paid tribute to her father in his contribution to the conference.

Peace pioneer: Former US Senator George Mitchell and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chat at Queen’s University Belfast yesterday. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Decades of sectarian violence blighted Northern Ireland with more than 3,500 people killed and 50,000 injured. Mr Clinton said he was asked by his Irish-American advisers if he was “crazy” for getting involved.

“I thought it made all the sense in the world,” he said.

Later a bust was unveiled in the garden to mark Mr Mitchell’s contribution to the peace process. I first met Mr Mitchell when he returned to Northern Ireland to meet some of the children who, like his son Andrew, were born at the time of the Good Friday Agreement. He asked me and my colleague at The Impartial Reporter newspaper in Co Fermanagh if we could take him to a peace bridge on the Border that was named in his honour. We did.

The Senator George Mitchell Peace Bridge links Fermanagh and Cavan and he could not have been prouder to show his son the bridge that links communities on both sides of the Border.

After the unveiling of the bust, he said: “My first reaction is, when you’re looking at a statue of yourself, you know the end is near.”

Delivering peace like Mr Mitchell and the others did gave those of us living in Northern Ireland a new beginning.