'We need law and order' - shock as man (20s) killed in stabbing incident named locally

A young man who died following a fatal stabbing incident in west Dublin has been named locally as Noel Whelan.

The victim (20s), commonly known as ‘Noelie’ was found with apparent stab wounds at a house at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening.

He was treated at the scene by emergency workers but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai later arrested a man (40s) in connection with the incident.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

A small number of gardai remain at the scene this morning and have sealed off the house where the incident took place.

The deceased’s body has been removed and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West, Jack Chambers, shared his condolences with the family of the victim but said that more needs to be done by law enforcement to ensure the safety of locals.

“It’s shocking to see such a violent attack in a residential area last night and my thoughts are with the victim and his family, at what must be such a difficult time," he said.

“Communities in Dublin West are experiencing a worrying escalation in violence and crime in recent crimes. We need law and order. We need to ensure that people going on with their daily lives are given the presence and support of An Garda Síochána.”

Neighbours also called for a larger garda presence in the area.

“We’re constantly being burdened with criminal activity here,” said one resident.

“Drug-deals, fights and burglaries take place in Mulhuddart very regularly, but gardai are doing very little about it.

“Many of us have CCTV cameras outside our homes for our own protection… I’m constantly being woken up by blaring music from parties that go on through the night.

“I only hope that this incident will make gardai aware of what’s really happening around here,” he said.

Meanwhile, friends and loved ones of Mr Whelan have taken to social media to pay tribute.

“You really don’t know what tomorrow holds for any of us,” said one friend.

“Always let the ones you love know it and give them an extra squeeze tonight. A devastating time for the area losing another genuine, nice bloke.

“RIP Noelie, you’ll be sadly missed… So hard to believe.”

Another mourner wrote: “Absolutely heart-breaking, can’t believe it. RIP pal, such a nice person. Thinking of all the family at this horrible time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors