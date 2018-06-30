A SENIOR Fianna Fáil TD has called on the GAA to reduce ticket prices for championship matches to unsure cash-strapped working families can attend games.

'We need action' - Fianna Fáil calls on GAA to reduce price of match tickets

Fianna Fáil business spokesperson Billy Kelleher said the Government should intervene and move to reduce the “rocketing” cost of GAA and concert tickets.

Mr Kelleher said attending GAA matches or music concerts is fast becoming “out of reach” for ordinary people.

“Summer in Ireland has always been marked by families heading to see their county play championship football or hurling, or couples and young people going to a music festival. However, the cost of attending these types of events has rocketed over the past five years,” he said.

“Of course, there is huge demand for these types of events, but paying over €100 for an average concert ticket, or close to €160 to bring a family of four to a championship match are big financial asks for many people.

“These increases are all adding fuel to the fire that is the rising cost of living in this country.

“Ordinary workers, families and young people are seeing their take home pay meet less and less of their requirements. Costs are going up but wages aren’t to the same extent. The gap between what people need and what people can afford is growing.

“These costs need to be dealt with. The activities that are the hallmark of normal Irish life – sport and music, are now being affected. It needs action,” concluded Kelleher,” he said.

Online Editors