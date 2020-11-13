'We must not allow our success to let us drop our guard against Covid' - Nphet warns as seven deaths and 482 new cases confirmed

There have been seven further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 482 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health.

This brings the death toll of the virus to 1,972 while the total case count in the state has stands at 67,099.

There were 128 new cases in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 238 are men and 244 are women; 61pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep the two-metre distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1.”

Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet yesterday said that Ireland was on course for 100 cases or less per day by the start of December but warned "the next three weeks will have to be the same as the three weeks before."

This comes as Northern Ireland confirmed 11 more deaths and 607 new cases of coronavirus.

The virus has taken the lives of 836 people in Northern Ireland while 45,848 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the border.

Online Editors