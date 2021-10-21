We may smoke less and shop more online – but division of household labour seems to never change

We are smoking less than ever but shopping more online. And though most of us still divide our household chores on a gender basis, our pets provide us with an understanding ear whenever we want to vent.

The CSO Statistical Yearbook has provided a fascinating snapshot of life in Ireland this past year, with Covid still very much shaping how we go about our day to day existence.

Publication of the yearbook, based on statistics compiled by the CSO, begins with chapters on people and society, with further chapters on business, economy, travel, agriculture and Covid to be published today and tomorrow.

The level of smoking among Irish people has fallen to just 9pc, according to the CSO, compared with some 17pc of non-Irish nationals who reported daily smoking.

This represents a sharp fall in the consumption of tobacco products in recent years. A survey in 2015 reported that 23pc of the adult population in Ireland smoked tobacco.

Alcohol consumption and smoking is highest in the age group 25-34-years, with 87pc of this age group consuming alcohol and 14pc reporting they smoke daily, while those aged 75 years and over reported the lowest levels of alcohol consumption, at 56pc and smoking, at 4pc daily.

When it comes to Life Events, births to teenage mothers continue to decrease, with 830 births to women under 20 recorded in 2020, compared to 1,199 in 2015.

Grace pipped Fiadh to the most popular baby name spot for girls in 2020. Jack retained the top spot as the most popular boy’s name, while the top three surnames for babies were Murphy, Kelly and O’Brien.

Marriage rates more than halved in 2020, most likely as a result of the pandemic, with December proving the most popular month for opposite-sex couples to tie the knot as restrictions eased. February was the most popular month for same-sex couples.

The CSO’s first Pulse Survey 2021 on Life at Home found that respondents living with a partner of the opposite sex were more likely to report disagreements with their partner about household chores than about financial decisions, with female respondents slightly more likely to report having disagreements than men.

The results showed 65pc of women living with a partner of the opposite-sex said they are mainly responsible for household chores compared to 38pc of men who said their partner takes most responsibility.

And it showed a stark division of chores on a gender grounds, with 65pc of women saying they are mostly responsible for household chores compared to 9pc men, and 65pc of men saying they are mostly responsible for home and garden maintenance compared to 15pc women.

Those living with a same-sex partner were more likely to report a balanced division of responsibility for organising and taking care of household chores, grocery shopping and home maintenance, while those in opposite-sex relationship were more likely to report a balanced division of responsibility for financial decisions.

An overwhelming majority, at 87pc of respondents, meanwhile, felt that their

pet has a positive impact on their mental health and well-being, with 28pc of respondents having a dog only, 12pc a cat only and 7pc having both.

The CSO Yearbook 2021 showed Ireland’s population breached the five million mark for the first time since the 1851 census, standing at 5.01 million in April 2021.

The increase in Ireland’s population was estimated to be 34,000 people in the year to April 2021, the smallest increase since 2014, with Dublin’s population increasing by 8,300 in the year to April 2021, bringing the population of the capital to almost 1.43 million.

And because of Covid measures, more people shopped online, with almost seven in 10 of internet users purchasing goods and/or services online in 2020, an increase of 6pc on the previous year.